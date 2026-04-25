Megan Thee Stallion Exposes Klay Thompson For Allegedly Cheating

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson Cheating
Dec 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Megan Thee Stallion claimed Klay Thompson told her he doesn't think he can be "monogamous" anymore, calling out "horrible" mood swings.

Megan Thee Stallion has it all: a huge hip-hop career, a loving fanbase, many business opportunities, and a fulfilling life to be grateful for. But she recently announced she lost a big part of her past year: her boyfriend Klay Thompson. The Houston star took to her Instagram Story, as caught by Pop Base on Twitter, to accuse the Dallas Maverick of cheating on her.

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house..." she wrote. "got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall."

Also, Megan issued a statement to TMZ about the breakup via her representative. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she expressed. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity." We'll see if either party has anything else to say about this in the near future.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion's Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson started dating at some point before relationship rumors around the two began to swirl in July of 2025. They publicly debuted just a few days after at Megan's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala.

From there, the two shared a lot of relationship updates on social media, flaunted their romance, and supported each other in their careers. For example, Thee Stallion pulled up to various Dallas Mavericks games to show love to the NBA player.

Still, this news is shocking due to how well Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson were doing publicly. Rumors and gossip about them never dwindled at any point, but they stood tall against all opposition and hate. Now, though, there will be some tough conversations on social media, and we hope most fans respect privacy and let the cards fall where they may.

We'll see if Thompson responds to these allegations or if Megan elaborates on them any further.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
GRAPHIC BACKGROUND TEMPLATE 33 copy Relationships Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship Timeline
Megan Thee Stallion Courtside Look Mavericks Warriors Hip Hop News Streetwear Megan Thee Stallion Makes Heads Turn With Steamy Courtside Look
Megan Thee Stallion Mental Health Journey Led Her To Klay Thompson Relationships Megan Thee Stallion Says Mental Health Journey Led Her To Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion New Song Lover Girl Klay Thompson Hip Hop News Relationships Megan Thee Stallion Raps About Klay Thompson On New Song "Lover Girl"
Comments 0