Megan Thee Stallion Exposes Klay Thompson For Allegedly Cheating

Megan Thee Stallion has it all: a huge hip-hop career, a loving fanbase, many business opportunities, and a fulfilling life to be grateful for. But she recently announced she lost a big part of her past year: her boyfriend Klay Thompson. The Houston star took to her Instagram Story, as caught by Pop Base on Twitter, to accuse the Dallas Maverick of cheating on her.

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house..." she wrote. "got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall."

Also, Megan issued a statement to TMZ about the breakup via her representative. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she expressed. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity." We'll see if either party has anything else to say about this in the near future.

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion's Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson started dating at some point before relationship rumors around the two began to swirl in July of 2025. They publicly debuted just a few days after at Megan's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala.

From there, the two shared a lot of relationship updates on social media, flaunted their romance, and supported each other in their careers. For example, Thee Stallion pulled up to various Dallas Mavericks games to show love to the NBA player.

Still, this news is shocking due to how well Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson were doing publicly. Rumors and gossip about them never dwindled at any point, but they stood tall against all opposition and hate. Now, though, there will be some tough conversations on social media, and we hope most fans respect privacy and let the cards fall where they may.