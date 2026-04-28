Klay Thompson Roasted By "The Sims" After Megan Thee Stallion Split

BY Cole Blake
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NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
Mar 27, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) walks up the court during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Megan Thee Stallion broke up with NBA star Klay Thompson and accused him of cheating on her over the weekend.

The social media account for the popular video game series, The Sims, trolled Klay Thompson on Monday afternoon, following Megan Thee Stallion's claim that the NBA star cheated on her. To do so, the account shared a GIF of an in-game version of Thompson standing in a kitchen surrounded by multiple fires. “If you can’t handle a Hottie, stay out of the kitchen," the caption reads.

Fans shared plenty of jokes in response to the post on X. "Put him in the pool……NO ladder!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "AND DELETE THAT DOOR!!" One more shared a clip of themselves playing NBA 2K and lowering Thompson's durability statistics. "I already handled him in 2k," they wrote.

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Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

The breakup news hit fans over the weekend when Megan Thee Stallion accused Klay Thompson of being unfaithful in a post on Instagram. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," she wrote.

From there, she confirmed that they had officially broken up in a statement provided to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

In the wake of the drama, Megan ended up dropping her role in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. "It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work!" she wrote on Instagram. Thompson has yet to comment on the situation.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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