The social media account for the popular video game series, The Sims, trolled Klay Thompson on Monday afternoon, following Megan Thee Stallion's claim that the NBA star cheated on her. To do so, the account shared a GIF of an in-game version of Thompson standing in a kitchen surrounded by multiple fires. “If you can’t handle a Hottie, stay out of the kitchen," the caption reads.

Fans shared plenty of jokes in response to the post on X. "Put him in the pool……NO ladder!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "AND DELETE THAT DOOR!!" One more shared a clip of themselves playing NBA 2K and lowering Thompson's durability statistics. "I already handled him in 2k," they wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

The breakup news hit fans over the weekend when Megan Thee Stallion accused Klay Thompson of being unfaithful in a post on Instagram. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," she wrote.

From there, she confirmed that they had officially broken up in a statement provided to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”