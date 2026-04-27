Angel Reese Voices Support For Megan Thee Stallion Amid Breakup From Klay Thompson

BY Cole Blake
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WNBA: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky
Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
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Megan Thee Stallion accused Klay Thompson of allegedly cheating on her in a post on Instagram over the weekend.

Angel Reese spoke out in support of Megan Thee Stallion in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning, following the rapper's split from Klay Thompson. "It's the way you show up even while carrying so much," Reese wrote. "That's what makes you THAT girl. You always have a little sister riding for you at dawn. I love you, sister." The statement was in response to a clip of Megan performing in Moulin Rouge!.

Issues in Megan Thee Stallion's relationship with Klay Thompson became public knowledge, over the weekend, when she accused him of cheating in a post on Instagram. She claimed that he was hesitant to be monogamous in their relationship and went through "mood swings" during the NBA season. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," she wrote over a black screen.

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Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

As that post went viral on social media, Megan confirmed their breakup in an official statement provided to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

As for Klay Thompson, he has yet to address the situation. The two went public with their relationship back in July 2025, making several appearances with one another in the time since.

Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks as part of a trade with the Golden State Warriors in 2024. Angel Reese, on a similar note, plays for the Atlanta Dream after the Chicago Sky traded her for the first-round picks in 2027 and 2028.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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