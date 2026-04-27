Angel Reese spoke out in support of Megan Thee Stallion in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning, following the rapper's split from Klay Thompson. "It's the way you show up even while carrying so much," Reese wrote. "That's what makes you THAT girl. You always have a little sister riding for you at dawn. I love you, sister." The statement was in response to a clip of Megan performing in Moulin Rouge!.

Issues in Megan Thee Stallion's relationship with Klay Thompson became public knowledge, over the weekend, when she accused him of cheating in a post on Instagram. She claimed that he was hesitant to be monogamous in their relationship and went through "mood swings" during the NBA season. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," she wrote over a black screen.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

As that post went viral on social media, Megan confirmed their breakup in an official statement provided to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

As for Klay Thompson, he has yet to address the situation. The two went public with their relationship back in July 2025, making several appearances with one another in the time since.