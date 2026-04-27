Ebro Says He Expected Klay Thompson To Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion

BY Cole Blake
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Megan Thee Stallion accused Klay Thompson of cheating on her in a statement on Instagram over the weekend.

Ebro says it shouldn't surprise people that Klay Thompson allegedly cheated on Megan Thee Stallion, following their breakup over the weekend. During the latest episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Ebro explained why he expected the relationship wouldn't last.

"My point is, you've all assumed a man who makes $300 million and has four championship rings and is running around with Steph ain't out here bagging joints," he said. When Rosenberg countered that dating Megan Thee Stallion is a "big deal" for him, Ebro added: "You know what a bigger deal is? $300 million, four NBA rings, and playing on national television on the Warriors and getting chips. Big deal."

"I believe that he wanted, and tried to be somebody that he wasn't," he added. "Meg was over there with the family. She even wrote in her IG post about 'I went to the family, and I'm doing this, and I'm doing that.' I don't believe Klay would've introduced you to his family if he wasn't serious... He was probably trying. The problem is he's used to being a different person."

Ebro continued: "I think that a lot of people gotta learn, when men who are used to being outside and women who are used to being outside, running around, getting money, hustling, and their life is changing-- In an athlete's context, he had a terrible season last year. This is the beginning of the end for an athlete... causes someone's ego to spiral. I'm not making excuses. He's a cheater, according to Megan. He screwed up. If he would've been more aware and honest as to where he is in his life, he might've been able to handle this a little different."

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Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

Megan accused Thompson of infidelity in a statement on her Instagram Story over the weekend before officially announcing the end of their relationship. She claimed that he had an issue with monogamy and went through "mood swings" during the NBA season. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season. Now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," she wrote.

Later that day, Megan confirmed their split in an official statement provided to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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