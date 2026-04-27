Pardison Fontaine performed a cover of Jagged Edge’s 1999 song, “He Can’t Love U," in a video on Instagram on Sunday, as rumors about his ex, Megan Thee Stallion, and Klay Thompson breaking up spread online. “You should never wanna be with a man if he can’t be a man and do the things to you like I can,” he sings in the clip. “I’m telling you, he can’t love you like I love you.” Fontaine captioned the post: “JAGGED EDGE TOO UNDER8ED @official_je."

In the comments section, fans seemed to believe he was referencing Megan and Thompson's split. "We the people see what you doing sir," one user wrote. Another added: "Not right now! Not right now dammit."

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

The relationship drama began when Megan accused Thompson of infidelity in a statement on her Instagram Story over the weekend. She claimed that he was hesitant to be monogamous in their relationship and went through "mood swings" during the NBA season. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," she wrote over a black screen.

Shortly afterward, Megan confirmed their breakup in an official statement provided to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”