Pardison Fontaine Covers Iconic R&B Song After Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Split

BY Cole Blake
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Pardison Fontaine attends the What's Cookin' Good Lookin' Premiere Celebration with LOL Network at iPic Fulton Market on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Hartbeat)
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Pardison Fontaine's post came after Megan Thee Stallion accused Klay Thompson of cheating in a statement on Instagram.

Pardison Fontaine performed a cover of Jagged Edge’s 1999 song, “He Can’t Love U," in a video on Instagram on Sunday, as rumors about his ex, Megan Thee Stallion, and Klay Thompson breaking up spread online. “You should never wanna be with a man if he can’t be a man and do the things to you like I can,” he sings in the clip. “I’m telling you, he can’t love you like I love you.” Fontaine captioned the post: “JAGGED EDGE TOO UNDER8ED @official_je."

In the comments section, fans seemed to believe he was referencing Megan and Thompson's split. "We the people see what you doing sir," one user wrote. Another added: "Not right now! Not right now dammit."

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Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

The relationship drama began when Megan accused Thompson of infidelity in a statement on her Instagram Story over the weekend. She claimed that he was hesitant to be monogamous in their relationship and went through "mood swings" during the NBA season. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," she wrote over a black screen.

Shortly afterward, Megan confirmed their breakup in an official statement provided to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Klay Thompson, who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks, has yet to address the situation. The two went public with their relationship back in July 2025. Pardison Fontaine and Megan, on the other hand, dated from 2021 to 2023.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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