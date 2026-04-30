Pardison Fontaine Responds To Internet Scrutiny Tied To Megan Thee Stallion

BY Zachary Horvath
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Pardison Fontaine performs onstage at S.O.B.'s on March 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Pardison Fontaine has made some interesting posts online amid Megan The Stallion's breakup, and her fans have taken notice.

Pardison Fontaine has been stirring the pot amid Megan The Stallion's breakup this week with some eyebrow-raising social media posts. That's at least what the femcee's fan base believes after the rapper and songwriter posted himself covering Jagged Edge's "He Can’t Love U" earlier on.

It was the lyrics he sung that led to this furious speculation that he was referencing his relationship with her. "And you should never wanna be with a man if he can't be a man / And do the things to you like I can (Like I do, baby) / I'm telling you, he can't love you like I love you."

The timing of this post was also interesting as Megan Thee Stallion announced her split from Klay Thompson just a couple of days prior.

But it seems that Pardison Fontaine isn't trying to speak on his ex. In his eyes, her fans are running with this narrative that he is. In a clip caught by The Shade Room, he likens the situation to a television series saying things like how his "character hasn’t been on this show in three seasons" and that he’s been "replaced multiple times."

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Did Klay Thompson Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion?

Additionally, Fontaine, 36, doesn't know why he's “involuntarily kept in this email thread of this d*mn show." But while he's also tired of seeing mentions of "the new character" he affirms that he's not relishing Megan Thee Stallion's breakup. Fontaine expresses he takes "no pleasure" in doing something like that.

He doesn't mention the Houston native nor the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard by name. But given the timing (again), it's not hard to see who and what he's alluding to.

This side storyline has been a major talking point all week, as well as the alleged infidelity that Thompson committed. When Megan announced that they were going separate ways, she wrote in an Instagram Story post claiming this.

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one.. bye yall."

In a statement to TMZ, she issued a similar message. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

Klay Thompson has yet to address these allegations, although he seems to be doing just fine in some recent posts.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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