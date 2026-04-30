Pardison Fontaine Responds To Internet Scrutiny Tied To Megan Thee Stallion

Pardison Fontaine has been stirring the pot amid Megan The Stallion's breakup this week with some eyebrow-raising social media posts. That's at least what the femcee's fan base believes after the rapper and songwriter posted himself covering Jagged Edge's "He Can’t Love U" earlier on.

It was the lyrics he sung that led to this furious speculation that he was referencing his relationship with her. "And you should never wanna be with a man if he can't be a man / And do the things to you like I can (Like I do, baby) / I'm telling you, he can't love you like I love you."

The timing of this post was also interesting as Megan Thee Stallion announced her split from Klay Thompson just a couple of days prior.

But it seems that Pardison Fontaine isn't trying to speak on his ex. In his eyes, her fans are running with this narrative that he is. In a clip caught by The Shade Room, he likens the situation to a television series saying things like how his "character hasn’t been on this show in three seasons" and that he’s been "replaced multiple times."

Did Klay Thompson Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion?

Additionally, Fontaine, 36, doesn't know why he's “involuntarily kept in this email thread of this d*mn show." But while he's also tired of seeing mentions of "the new character" he affirms that he's not relishing Megan Thee Stallion's breakup. Fontaine expresses he takes "no pleasure" in doing something like that.

He doesn't mention the Houston native nor the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard by name. But given the timing (again), it's not hard to see who and what he's alluding to.

This side storyline has been a major talking point all week, as well as the alleged infidelity that Thompson committed. When Megan announced that they were going separate ways, she wrote in an Instagram Story post claiming this.

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one.. bye yall."

In a statement to TMZ, she issued a similar message. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

Klay Thompson has yet to address these allegations, although he seems to be doing just fine in some recent posts.