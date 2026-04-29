Jadakiss Wore Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" At His MSG Halftime Performance

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jun 25, 2024; Belmont Park, New York, USA; Rap artist Jadakiss at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
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Jadakiss wore the Air Jordan 3 WMNS "Orange Citrus" during his halftime performance at Knicks-Hawks Game 5 at MSG.

Jadakiss took the halftime stage at Madison Square Garden last night wearing the Air Jordan 3 WMNS "Orange Citrus." The performance came during Game 5 of the Knicks vs. Hawks first-round playoff series. The Knicks went on to win 126-97, taking a 3-2 series lead behind 39 points from Jalen Brunson.

The sneaker choice felt right for the occasion. Jadakiss, a lifelong New York figure, stepped on one of the city's biggest stages in a clean white and orange colorway. The placement was organic and well-timed given what is coming next.

The Air Jordan 3 WMNS "Orange Citrus" drops tomorrow, April 30th, for $205. Jadakiss wearing the shoe at MSG the night before release is about as good a pre-launch moment as a sneaker can get. Furthermore, doing it during a playoff game at Madison Square Garden gives the placement real cultural weight.

The Air Jordan 3 carries deep roots in New York sneaker culture, making the setting feel appropriate. Additionally, the women's sizing and clean colorway have attracted crossover interest well beyond the core Jordan collector base. Both factors combined make this one of the more anticipated women's Jordan drops of the spring.

For sneakerheads, the timing is hard to ignore. A halftime performance at MSG during the NBA playoffs is one of the highest-visibility stages in sports. Jadakiss and the "Orange Citrus" made the most of it.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" Gets Its First OG Leather Retro In 9 Years

Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus"

The Air Jordan 3 WMNS "Orange Citrus" is a clean, well-executed women's exclusive that has drawn attention well beyond its intended audience. The shoe features a white leather upper with orange citrus accents on the heel tab, eyelets, and midsole details.

Classic elephant print overlays appear at the toe and heel in a matching orange tone, giving the shoe a cohesive, head-to-toe feel. A red Jordan branding hit on the insole adds a contrasting pop underneath. The visible Air unit sits beneath a white and orange midsole.

The overall look is bright without being loud, which makes it an easy wear across multiple outfit styles.

Read More: Ryan Castro Wore Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick" To His Stadium Show

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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