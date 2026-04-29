Jadakiss Wore Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" At His MSG Halftime Performance

Jadakiss took the halftime stage at Madison Square Garden last night wearing the Air Jordan 3 WMNS "Orange Citrus." The performance came during Game 5 of the Knicks vs. Hawks first-round playoff series. The Knicks went on to win 126-97, taking a 3-2 series lead behind 39 points from Jalen Brunson.

The sneaker choice felt right for the occasion. Jadakiss, a lifelong New York figure, stepped on one of the city's biggest stages in a clean white and orange colorway. The placement was organic and well-timed given what is coming next.

The Air Jordan 3 WMNS "Orange Citrus" drops tomorrow, April 30th, for $205. Jadakiss wearing the shoe at MSG the night before release is about as good a pre-launch moment as a sneaker can get. Furthermore, doing it during a playoff game at Madison Square Garden gives the placement real cultural weight.

The Air Jordan 3 carries deep roots in New York sneaker culture, making the setting feel appropriate. Additionally, the women's sizing and clean colorway have attracted crossover interest well beyond the core Jordan collector base. Both factors combined make this one of the more anticipated women's Jordan drops of the spring.

For sneakerheads, the timing is hard to ignore. A halftime performance at MSG during the NBA playoffs is one of the highest-visibility stages in sports. Jadakiss and the "Orange Citrus" made the most of it.

Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus"

The Air Jordan 3 WMNS "Orange Citrus" is a clean, well-executed women's exclusive that has drawn attention well beyond its intended audience. The shoe features a white leather upper with orange citrus accents on the heel tab, eyelets, and midsole details.

Classic elephant print overlays appear at the toe and heel in a matching orange tone, giving the shoe a cohesive, head-to-toe feel. A red Jordan branding hit on the insole adds a contrasting pop underneath. The visible Air unit sits beneath a white and orange midsole.