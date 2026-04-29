Ryan Castro Wore Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick" To His Stadium Show

Colombian urban artist Ryan Castro recently performed his first-ever stadium show wearing the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" on his feet. The show took place at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin.

It drew a crowd of 47,000 people as the homecoming finale of his Sende World Tour. Sneakerheads were quick to notice the footwear choice almost immediately.

Castro wore the all-red colorway throughout the entire performance. The shoe paired naturally with the full red outfit he wore on stage. The look blended together seamlessly without feeling forced or staged.

The "Brick by Brick" is Nigel Sylvester's first Air Jordan 4 collaboration and his ComplexCon Sneaker of the Year winner. The shoe dresses the AJ4 silhouette in a full red treatment from top to bottom. Cinnabar red covers the upper, wings, heel tab, and outsole, with the signature "Bike Air" branding and Jordan Biking Co. tongue tag rounding out the details.

The "Brick by Brick" originally dropped in 2025 and remains one of Sylvester's most celebrated releases to date. Castro wearing it on stage keeps the shoe relevant well into its second year.

Demand for the "Brick by Brick" was already high before Castro's show. The added visibility on a stadium stage in front of 47,000 people only adds to that momentum. It is the kind of real-world co-sign that money generally cannot buy.

Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick"

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" was one of the best sneakers to drop back in 2025. The shoe also takes the classic "Fire Red" AJ4 layout and rebuilds it in a rich Sail leather base with Cinnabar red accents throughout.

The wings, heel tab, and outsole all lean into warm, earthy red tones that make the shoe feel premium without being loud. Further, the signature "Bike Air" branding appears on the heel tab, and the Jordan Biking Co. tongue tag adds one final Sylvester touch.