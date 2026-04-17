Nigel Sylvester Gifts Fat Joe His Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" is dropping May 9, 2026 for $225, featuring a Sail and Cinnabar colorway.

The press run for Nigel Sylvester's next Jordan Brand collab is in full swing. Fat Joe and Jadakiss just teased their upcoming podcast episode featuring Sylvester as a special guest. He showed up with unreleased pairs of the Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" in hand.

Nigel Sylvester's "Brick by Brick" Air Jordan 4 was widely heralded as the sneaker of the year in 2025, including by Complex. The follow-up carries serious expectations. Every new look at "Brick After Brick" only adds to the anticipation.

"'Brick After Brick' dives into the discipline and consistency it takes to sustain success while continuing to build," Sylvester said. It is a natural extension of the "Brick by Brick" story. That sense of purpose is woven directly into the design.

The "Brick After Brick" Air Jordan 4 features many of the elements from the original 4, like the "Bike Air" flip of the Nike logo on the heel and Jordan Biking Co. tongue tag, but this time utilizes a colorway reminiscent of the original "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4.

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" is set to release May 9th, 2026 for $225 via SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers. The countdown is on. This is shaping up to be one of the year's biggest Jordan drops.

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Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"

The new iteration leans into classic Air Jordan 4 Retro language. It mirrors the iconic "Fire Red" layout but swaps traditional Bulls-red hits for brick-inspired Cinnabar tones. Also creamy Sail leather covers the upper, matched with neutral netting and TPU wings for structural balance.

Further a black accent wraps the midsole, adding contrast without overpowering the palette. On the forefoot, a mini Swoosh returns, a signature detail of Sylvester's Jordan 4 collaborations.

The heel tab features bold "BIKE AIR" lettering in orange, a direct nod to Sylvester's cycling identity. The overall look feels nostalgic and fresh at the same time.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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