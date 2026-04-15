Bronny James Debuts Nike PE Inspired By His Cardiac Arrest Recovery

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) in the second half against the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Bronny James debuted his Nike LeBron IX Witness PE at the close of the regular season, inspired by his recovery from cardiac arrest.

Bronny James closed out the regular season with one of the most meaningful sneaker moments of his young career. Nike unveiled a new player exclusive LeBron IX Witness PE designed specifically for him. The shoe is directly inspired by his recovery from cardiac arrest.

Before his freshman season with the USC Trojans, James collapsed during a practice session at the Galen Center on July 24th, 2023. He had suffered cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect. His basketball future was suddenly uncertain. Less than 5 months later, he returned to the court and made his debut.

Bronny James debuted the shoes during the Lakers 131-107 win over the Utah Jazz on April 13th. The timing of the debut at the close of the regular season feels intentional. It was a fitting way to mark how far he has come.

The shoe not only symbolizes the LA Lakers rising guard and his famous father, but also Bronny's backstory as a survivor who has overcome several obstacles to reach his NBA dream. This is the second PE colorway Nike has created for him this season.

No release date has been confirmed for this colorway. Whether it eventually reaches retail is still unclear. But the story behind the shoe is already one of the most meaningful in sneaker culture this year.

Read More: Central Cee's Most Personal Nike Air Force 1 Yet Drops This Week

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Nike PE

The silhouette features a tan upper with a digital pattern combined with textured materials. The Nike LeBron Witness line logo appears on the tongues, while two reverse Nike Swoosh logos pop off the sides.

The colorway features an all-over digital camo print in dusty tan shades of brown, representing Bronny's resilience and strength. "Bronny" appears on the toebox with his signature logo popping off the heels in red.

The signature logo is a stylized lowercase "b" with a 9 embedded inside and it sits boldly at the heel. The red against the neutral upper is sharp, understated, and personal.

Read More: The Rarest Kobe Bryant Sneakers Ever Is Heading To Auction

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Image Via Nike Sneakers Mamba Day: Top-8 Nike Kobe 1 Protro Colorways
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers Sneakers Nike Reveals Bronny James' Personal Signature Logo On LeBron Witness 9 PE
Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Kobe Bryant Sneakers The Rarest Kobe Bryant Sneakers Ever Are Heading To Auction
Comments 0