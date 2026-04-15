Bronny James Debuts Nike PE Inspired By His Cardiac Arrest Recovery

Bronny James closed out the regular season with one of the most meaningful sneaker moments of his young career. Nike unveiled a new player exclusive LeBron IX Witness PE designed specifically for him. The shoe is directly inspired by his recovery from cardiac arrest.

Before his freshman season with the USC Trojans, James collapsed during a practice session at the Galen Center on July 24th, 2023. He had suffered cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect. His basketball future was suddenly uncertain. Less than 5 months later, he returned to the court and made his debut.

Bronny James debuted the shoes during the Lakers 131-107 win over the Utah Jazz on April 13th. The timing of the debut at the close of the regular season feels intentional. It was a fitting way to mark how far he has come.

The shoe not only symbolizes the LA Lakers rising guard and his famous father, but also Bronny's backstory as a survivor who has overcome several obstacles to reach his NBA dream. This is the second PE colorway Nike has created for him this season.

No release date has been confirmed for this colorway. Whether it eventually reaches retail is still unclear. But the story behind the shoe is already one of the most meaningful in sneaker culture this year.

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Nike PE

The silhouette features a tan upper with a digital pattern combined with textured materials. The Nike LeBron Witness line logo appears on the tongues, while two reverse Nike Swoosh logos pop off the sides.

The colorway features an all-over digital camo print in dusty tan shades of brown, representing Bronny's resilience and strength. "Bronny" appears on the toebox with his signature logo popping off the heels in red.

The signature logo is a stylized lowercase "b" with a 9 embedded inside and it sits boldly at the heel. The red against the neutral upper is sharp, understated, and personal.