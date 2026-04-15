lebron witness

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Bronny James Debuts Nike PE Inspired By His Cardiac Arrest Recovery
Bronny James debuted his Nike LeBron IX Witness PE at the close of the regular season, inspired by his recovery from cardiac arrest.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 15, 2026