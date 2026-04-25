Bronny James' Nike LeBron Witness 9 PE Has Already Hit Outlets

The Bronny James Nike LeBron Witness 9 PE has already been spotted at outlet stores. The shoe, affectionately nicknamed the "Bronies" by fans, dropped at retail on March 2nd, 2026 for $115. Finding it at outlets this quickly is an eyebrow-raising development.

The shoe features a bold pink gradient upper, contrasted by black detailing through the lining and laces, with a dual-layer Swoosh setup combining dark navy and white on the side. Furthermore, Bronny's personal logo takes up most of the heel real estate. The toe features "bronny" embroidery in a gothic-style font.

Additionally, the shoe carries personal significance beyond just the colorway. The Nike LeBron Witness 9 PE symbolizes Bronny James as a survivor who has overcome several obstacles to reach his NBA dream. After suffering cardiac arrest during an early-morning USC practice in July 2023, Bronny made a remarkable recovery and was eventually selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Nike has continued to build out Bronny's presence on court. A second Witness 9 PE colorway has since been unveiled. It features a tonal upper with layered textures and sharp red accents.

Nevertheless, seeing the first PE hit outlets less than two months after release raises questions about consumer demand. For a shoe with such a meaningful story behind it, the outlet appearance arrived faster than most expected.

Read More: Ja Morant Just Revealed The First Official Look At The New Nike Ja 4

Bronny James Witness 9 PE

The Bronny James Nike LeBron Witness 9 PE is a performance-first basketball shoe dressed in a head-turning pink colorway. The pink gradient upper fades from vivid hot pink at the toe to a softer pastel shade toward the heel, with a sculpted midsole in a translucent pink finish and React cushioning underfoot.

Bronny's signature logo features a sharp, lowercase "b" integrated with his jersey number 9, using a jagged, contemporary font that differentiates his brand from his dad LeBron's legacy.