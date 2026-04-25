Bronny James' Nike LeBron Witness 9 PE Has Already Hit Outlets

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers
Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) and father LeBron James (23) react in the first half against the Houston Rockets during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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The Bronny James Nike LeBron Witness 9 PE has already been spotted at outlet stores just weeks after its drop.

The Bronny James Nike LeBron Witness 9 PE has already been spotted at outlet stores. The shoe, affectionately nicknamed the "Bronies" by fans, dropped at retail on March 2nd, 2026 for $115. Finding it at outlets this quickly is an eyebrow-raising development.

The shoe features a bold pink gradient upper, contrasted by black detailing through the lining and laces, with a dual-layer Swoosh setup combining dark navy and white on the side. Furthermore, Bronny's personal logo takes up most of the heel real estate. The toe features "bronny" embroidery in a gothic-style font.

Additionally, the shoe carries personal significance beyond just the colorway. The Nike LeBron Witness 9 PE symbolizes Bronny James as a survivor who has overcome several obstacles to reach his NBA dream. After suffering cardiac arrest during an early-morning USC practice in July 2023, Bronny made a remarkable recovery and was eventually selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Nike has continued to build out Bronny's presence on court. A second Witness 9 PE colorway has since been unveiled. It features a tonal upper with layered textures and sharp red accents.

Nevertheless, seeing the first PE hit outlets less than two months after release raises questions about consumer demand. For a shoe with such a meaningful story behind it, the outlet appearance arrived faster than most expected.

Read More: Ja Morant Just Revealed The First Official Look At The New Nike Ja 4

Bronny James Witness 9 PE

The Bronny James Nike LeBron Witness 9 PE is a performance-first basketball shoe dressed in a head-turning pink colorway. The pink gradient upper fades from vivid hot pink at the toe to a softer pastel shade toward the heel, with a sculpted midsole in a translucent pink finish and React cushioning underfoot.

Bronny's signature logo features a sharp, lowercase "b" integrated with his jersey number 9, using a jagged, contemporary font that differentiates his brand from his dad LeBron's legacy.

The toe embroidery and double-stacked Swoosh complete the design. It's a bold, personal shoe that tells a real story.

Read More: Ranking Every Sneaker Collab Jay-Z Has Ever Been A Part Of

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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