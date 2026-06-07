The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" Is Dropping In Two Weeks

The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" is scheduled to release in two weeks. Official images of the shoe are now available. The photos also give a complete look at the colorway from multiple angles.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" is releasing on June 20th, 2026.

This is slated to be one of the top releases of the entire year, letalone the summer The shoe has been generating consistent attention since early images first surfaced earlier this year.

The upper is built on a black base that covers most of the shoe. University Blue shows up in the lining, the collar, the stitching throughout, and the Jumpman logo embroidered on the heel.

The grey mesh side panels and clear plastic lace lock are standard AJ5 details that carry over from the original construction. An icy translucent outsole sits at the base of the shoe. That is also a detail that tends to resonate well with collectors of the silhouette.

The overall look is relatively clean given the limited color palette. Black and University Blue have been used together on other Jordan Brand silhouettes before. The combination tends to perform well at retail and on the secondary market.

Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 originally released in 1990 and was designed by Tinker Hatfield. The silhouette introduced several new design elements at the time, including the shark tooth midsole detail and the clear plastic lace lock.

Both of those features appear on this "Black/University Blue" version, keeping it consistent with the shoe's original construction. University Blue as a color has a long history with Jordan Brand, connecting back to Michael Jordan's time at the University of North Carolina.

The color shows up periodically across Jordan Brand releases and tends to be well received when paired with darker bases like black or navy. The icy outsole on this version adds a premium feel that contrasts nicely against the blacked-out midsole above it.

Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" Retail Price

Finally, the retail price of the Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" will be $220.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike