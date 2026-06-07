Inside Look At Nike's Full X2 Collection For The World Cup

Nike has revealed its X2 collection for the 2026 World Cup, and it covers a wide range of sneaker releases and brand collaborations. Complex News shared an in-hand look at several pieces from the collection this week.

The lineup includes multiple silhouettes across different colorways and collab partners. The collection sits alongside Nike's broader World Cup marketing push, which has been building for several weeks.

The Cryshot is one of the new silhouettes introduced as part of the X2 collection. It has a football-inspired design with an Air unit in the sole and a strap across the forefoot. Several colorways of the shoe are visible in the footage, ranging from an all-white version to a bold yellow option. A silver and orange colorway also appears in the in-hand video.

On the collaboration side, Palace x Nike and Jacquemus x Nike pieces are both visible in the footage. The Palace version of the Cryshot features a black and red colorway with Palace branding on the forefoot strap.

A Jacquemus-branded version takes a cleaner, mostly white approach. There's also a collaboration with Patta in there too, likely for the Netherlands.

Nike positioned the X2 collection as a bridge between football culture and streetwear. The range covers enough ground to appeal to both sneaker collectors and football fans following the tournament.

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Nike X2 Collection World Cup

The X2 collection name refers to the idea of two worlds coming together, specifically football and street culture. Nike has used the World Cup as a platform for sneaker and fashion releases before, but the X2 approach appears to be a more structured effort to connect those two audiences.

The Cryshot silhouette is new, which makes it one of the more notable introductions in the collection rather than a retro or rework of an existing shoe. The Palace collaboration fits naturally given that Palace x Nike has been an active partnership for several years, and Palace already has a connection to football culture through its UK roots.

Jacquemus adds a fashion angle to the lineup that sits separately from the more streetwear-focused pieces. The in-hand footage gives the clearest look yet at how the full collection comes together.