The Netherlands Just Wore Their Patta x Nike Pre-Match Gear At The World Cup

The Netherlands national football team wore their Patta x Nike collaboration gear ahead of their World Cup match this week. Players walked out in the collection before the game, giving the kit its first major on-pitch moment.

Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, and other starters were all spotted in the pieces. The gear generated significant attention online once photos from the match started circulating.

The collection features two main pieces visible in the photos. One is a pre-match jersey with a black base and an orange and gold pattern across the front.

The other is a zip-up hooded jacket with a navy blue base and the same orange and gold pattern throughout. Both pieces carry the Dutch national team badge and Patta branding alongside the Nike logo.

The pattern itself features lions, chains, and other decorative graphics printed across the fabric. It is a bold look compared to most national team pre-match gear. Patta is a Dutch streetwear brand based in Amsterdam, so the collaboration connects directly to the team's home country. The partnership between a local brand and the national team adds a cultural element to the collection beyond just the design.

Nike has been releasing a series of national team collaborations ahead of the World Cup. The Netherlands Patta collection is one of the more visually distinct kits to come out of that broader effort so far.

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Netherlands Nike x Patta

Patta started as a sneaker store in Amsterdam before growing into a full streetwear brand with a strong following in Europe and beyond. The brand has collaborated with Nike multiple times over the years across footwear and apparel.

Partnering with the Dutch national team for a World Cup pre-match kit is one of the more high-profile projects in Patta's history. The collection uses the Netherlands' traditional orange color alongside navy blue and gold, which gives it a richer palette than the standard all-orange look associated with Dutch football.