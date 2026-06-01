USMNT Debut New V.A.A. x Nike Gear Before Senegal Friendly

BY Ben Atkinson
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Soccer: International Mens Friendly-Senegal at United States
May 31, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; United States starting 11 before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The US Men's National Team debuted new V.A.A. x Nike pre-match gear ahead of their latest game against Senegal.

The US Men's National Team showed up to their latest match wearing something nobody expected. Nike partnered with V.A.A. to create a pre-match kit for the USMNT, and the result is genuinely impressive. The gear has been turning heads since the players stepped off the bus, and the photos speak for themselves. This is a big swing for American soccer style, and it landed.

The centerpiece of the look is a white pre-match rugby top with bold red and blue detailing throughout. A large varsity-style "U" graphic dominates the back of the shirt, sitting above "United States of America" lettering.

The front carries a red "Football America" banner across the chest in a retro graphic style. ARCH branding appears alongside the Nike Swoosh, confirming the collaborative nature of the project.

The overall aesthetic pulls from American collegiate and varsity traditions in a way that feels intentional and fresh. It avoids the generic athletic look that national team pre-match gear usually defaults to.

Instead, it reads more like a streetwear piece that happens to carry national team credentials. Players like Gio Reyna were spotted wearing it on the pitch during warmups, which gave the gear real visibility.

For a country hosting the World Cup this summer, this kind of creative investment in the team's identity feels perfectly timed.

Read More: Luis Enrique Wore Air Jordan 1 Lows During PSG's Champions League Win

V.A.A. x Nike World Cup

The V.A.A. x Nike rugby top works because it draws from a design language that feels specifically American. Varsity graphics, star motifs, and collegiate lettering are all woven into the piece in a cohesive way.

The red stripe running down the sleeves connects to the classic USMNT color palette without feeling too literal. The back graphic is particularly strong, centering the "U" crest in a way that feels more like a cultural statement than a standard kit design.

The founding date detail adds a layer of heritage that elevates the whole piece beyond typical pre-match territory. V.A.A. clearly brought a genuine design perspective to the collaboration rather than just slapping a logo on an existing template.

With the World Cup coming to American soil, the timing of this kit release could not be better.

Read More: The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" Just Got Its Official Look

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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