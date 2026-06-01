The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" Just Got Its Official Look

Official images of the Air Jordan 4 "Comic" are finally here, and the shoe looks exactly as bold as the name suggests. Jordan Brand has been pushing creative colorways on the AJ4 lately, and this one takes things in a completely different direction.

House of Heat° reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Comic" will release on July 25th, 2026.

The "Comic" leans hard into a pop art aesthetic that feels fresh on the silhouette. It is a loud shoe, and it owns that identity completely.

A white leather upper forms the base and keeps the canvas clean for everything happening on top. Hot pink hits the lace wings, eyelets, and liner, pulling the energy upward through the shoe.

Gold mesh netting on the side panels adds a retro graphic feel that leans directly into the comic theme. The heel tab features a retro Nike Air graphic in pink and gold that ties the whole story together.

The black accents on the mudguard and outsole keep the shoe grounded without pulling it too far toward serious territory. Jordan Brand balanced a lot of competing elements here and made it work. This is clearly targeting a consumer who wants something different from the standard retro formula.

The AJ4 "Comic" does not look like anything else on the release calendar right now. That alone makes it worth paying attention to.

Air Jordan 4 "Comic"

The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" works because it commits fully to its concept. The hot pink and gold combination sounds risky on paper, but the execution is clean and intentional throughout.

The retro Nike Air graphic on the heel is one of the standout details on the entire shoe. It references an era of Nike branding that collectors genuinely love, and it fits the comic book energy perfectly.

The gold mesh netting is another element that rewards a closer look, adding texture and depth to the side panels.