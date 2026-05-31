MJ Melendez Hits Walk-Off Homer In Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" Cleats

MJ Melendez delivered one of the best moments in the Mets season so far, and he did it in style. The outfielder crushed a walk-off home run that sent Citi Field into a frenzy.

As he rounded the bases the camera caught something worth talking about. Melendez was wearing a custom Air Jordan 11 cleat build inspired by the iconic "Legend Blue" colorway.

The cleats feature a white mesh upper with a bold royal blue mudguard covering the ankle. The combination works better than it has any right to, and the timing of the moment made it even better. Walk-off celebrations and heat on your feet go hand in hand.

Jordan Brand has been pushing deeper into baseball for a while now. Seeing a player wear an AJ11-inspired cleat in a walk-off moment is exactly the kind of organic exposure the brand dreams about.

Melendez did not just deliver a big hit for the Mets. He also gave the Jordan 11 cleat its biggest on-field moment in recent memory.

The photos from the celebration spread fast across sneaker socials. Fans picked up on the colorway almost immediately. Overall, it was a great baseball moment, and an even better sneaker moment.

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MJ Melendez Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" Cleats

The Air Jordan 11 translates remarkably well to the cleat format. The silhouette's high ankle collar and patent leather-inspired mudguard carry over naturally to the baseball version.

Jordan Brand adapted the classic design with cleat-specific construction while keeping the DNA of the original intact. The "Legend Blue" colorway has always been one of the most popular AJ11 makeups, so seeing it on a cleat makes a lot of sense.

Melendez wearing Mets-colored accents on top of that foundation makes the whole thing feel personal rather than generic. Jordan Brand athletes wearing team-colored PE builds during big moments is nothing new, but this one landed differently.

Overall the walk-off just gave these cleats a story nobody can take away.