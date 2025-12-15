CJ Stroud Rocks Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" Cleats

BY Ben Atkinson 85 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: C.J. Stroud speaks onstage for the Franchise Faces panel during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
CJ Stroud steps onto the field in Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” cleats, joining Jalen Hurts in bringing an iconic Jordan silhouette to football.

CJ Stroud continues to blur the line between performance and sneaker culture, stepping onto the field in Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” cleats. The sight immediately caught attention.

The Air Jordan 11 is already one of the most iconic silhouettes ever created, and seeing it translated into football form only adds to its legacy. Stroud’s choice felt deliberate, confident, and very on brand for a quarterback who has embraced spotlight moments early in his career.

The “Gamma Blue” colorway carries weight. Originally released in 2013, it became known for pushing the Jordan 11 away from its usual Bulls-inspired palette. That boldness translates well to the field, especially paired with the Texans’ dark uniforms.

It also ties directly into a growing trend across the league. Just recently, Jalen Hurts was spotted wearing the same Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” cleats, further cementing the model as a go-to option for elite quarterbacks who care about style as much as performance.

For Stroud, the choice reinforces his growing presence in the Jordan Brand ecosystem. It shows a willingness to lean into heritage while still keeping things modern. The Air Jordan 11 doesn’t need hype to stand out. It carries history, confidence, and a sense of authority.

When players like CJ Stroud and Jalen Hurts lace them up, it signals that some silhouettes never lose their edge, no matter the sport.

CJ Stroud's Cleats

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” cleats feature an all-black upper with a glossy patent leather mudguard. Gamma Blue accents pop subtly near the outsole and branding.

The silhouette keeps the iconic Jordan 11 shape, adapted for football traction. A streamlined profile gives the cleats a fast, aggressive look on turf.

Also the black finish pairs cleanly with dark uniforms. The cleated outsole looks built for quick cuts and stability. On foot, the design feels sleek, powerful, and unmistakably Jordan.

Definitely keep a lookout for a potential cleated version to drop in the near future. If this streak continues, Nike might just drop them.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
