Steph Curry Wears Brandon Roy’s Red Air Max Rise PE

BY Ben Atkinson 32 Views
stephen-curry-red-air-max-rise-pe-sneaker-news
SAITAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors attends the press conference during the Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games at Saitama Super Arena on October 02, 2022 in Saitama, Japan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)
Stephen Curry pulls up in Brandon Roy’s red Air Max Rise PE before switching into Nike A’ONEs for pregame warmups.

Stephen Curry pulled up with a deep cut ahead of his matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, lacing up Brandon Roy’s red Nike Air Max Rise PE. It was a choice that felt intentional. Not flashy for attention, but loaded with history.

Brandon Roy famously wore the Air Max Rise during Curry’s rookie season, back when Roy was still the face of Portland and one of the league’s smoothest guards. Seeing Curry revisit that exact colorway years later created a full circle moment that sneaker fans immediately caught.

The red Air Max Rise PE stands out for its simplicity. No loud graphics. No modern tech flex. Just a clean performance runner from a different era, tied to one of the most respected careers cut short.

Curry wearing them in Portland added another layer. It felt like a quiet nod to the past rather than a statement piece.

With Steph Curry's sneaker future still left undecided, he could be hinting at what's next.

Steph Curry x Air Max Rise PE

The red Air Max Rise PE features a bold red upper paired with clean white accents throughout the design. A crisp white Swoosh runs across the side panels, standing out without overpowering the shoe.

The silhouette keeps a sleek, low-profile runner shape that feels true to its era. Mesh and synthetic layers help maintain a lightweight, athletic build. The midsole looks cushioned and responsive, clearly designed for quick movement on the court.

Overall, the shoe feels rooted in mid-2000s performance design and looks fast, minimal, and confident on foot. The red colorway carries real presence without trying too hard.

Steph Curry Wears Nike A'ONE In Pregame

In the second half of the night, Curry switched things up. For pregame warmups, he was spotted in Nike A’ONEs, the signature model tied to A’ja Wilson.

The move showed Curry’s continued support for modern Nike Basketball and the next generation of signature athletes. Old school respect paired with new era energy. That balance is exactly why moments like this hit harder than any planned release ever could.

