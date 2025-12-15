Steph Curry Wears Brandon Roy’s Red Air Max Rise PE

Stephen Curry pulled up with a deep cut ahead of his matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, lacing up Brandon Roy’s red Nike Air Max Rise PE. It was a choice that felt intentional. Not flashy for attention, but loaded with history.

Brandon Roy famously wore the Air Max Rise during Curry’s rookie season, back when Roy was still the face of Portland and one of the league’s smoothest guards. Seeing Curry revisit that exact colorway years later created a full circle moment that sneaker fans immediately caught.

The red Air Max Rise PE stands out for its simplicity. No loud graphics. No modern tech flex. Just a clean performance runner from a different era, tied to one of the most respected careers cut short.

Curry wearing them in Portland added another layer. It felt like a quiet nod to the past rather than a statement piece.

Steph Curry x Air Max Rise PE

The red Air Max Rise PE features a bold red upper paired with clean white accents throughout the design. A crisp white Swoosh runs across the side panels, standing out without overpowering the shoe.

The silhouette keeps a sleek, low-profile runner shape that feels true to its era. Mesh and synthetic layers help maintain a lightweight, athletic build. The midsole looks cushioned and responsive, clearly designed for quick movement on the court.

Overall, the shoe feels rooted in mid-2000s performance design and looks fast, minimal, and confident on foot. The red colorway carries real presence without trying too hard.

Steph Curry Wears Nike A'ONE In Pregame

In the second half of the night, Curry switched things up. For pregame warmups, he was spotted in Nike A’ONEs, the signature model tied to A’ja Wilson.