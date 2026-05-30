Giannis Antetokounmpo Laced Up The Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" In Budapest

Giannis Antetokounmpo was spotted at a PlayStation x UEFA Champions League event in Budapest wearing the Air Jordan 3 "Wizards." He was playing video games courtside while the shoe got plenty of camera time. For a Jordan Brand athlete to show up in a pair like this at a high-profile event is a solid co-sign for a colorway that already has history behind it.

The Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" runs a white tumbled leather upper with True Blue accents throughout. Cement grey elephant print covers the toe box and heel overlays. The combination pulls directly from one of the most recognizable color palettes in Jordan 3 history.

Michael Jordan actually laced up the True Blue Jordan 3 while playing for the Washington Wizards during his comeback years in the early 2000s. That on-court connection gives the colorway a real story behind it. It is not just a lifestyle release built around a color combination. It has genuine MJ game-wear history attached to it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo x Air Jordan 3 "Wizards"

The Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" and "True Blue" share the same DNA but carry different stories. The True Blue is the original 1988 colorway that launched alongside some of MJ's biggest early career moments. The Wizards version connects specifically to his comeback era in Washington.

Michael Jordan never wore the True Blue 3 during his Bulls championship years on the court. But he did lace up the 2001 retro while playing for the Washington Wizards. That detail gives the Wizards colorway a specific place in the timeline that the standard True Blue does not occupy.