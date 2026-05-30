Giannis Antetokounmpo Laced Up The Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" In Budapest

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Giannis Antetokounmpo was spotted wearing the Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" at a PlayStation x UEFA Champions League event in Budapest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was spotted at a PlayStation x UEFA Champions League event in Budapest wearing the Air Jordan 3 "Wizards." He was playing video games courtside while the shoe got plenty of camera time. For a Jordan Brand athlete to show up in a pair like this at a high-profile event is a solid co-sign for a colorway that already has history behind it.

The Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" runs a white tumbled leather upper with True Blue accents throughout. Cement grey elephant print covers the toe box and heel overlays. The combination pulls directly from one of the most recognizable color palettes in Jordan 3 history.

Michael Jordan actually laced up the True Blue Jordan 3 while playing for the Washington Wizards during his comeback years in the early 2000s. That on-court connection gives the colorway a real story behind it. It is not just a lifestyle release built around a color combination. It has genuine MJ game-wear history attached to it.

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" is returning on July 18, 2026, featuring Nike Air branding on the heel and the MJ face box packaging. Giannis wearing what appears to be the "Wizards" colorway in Budapest adds visibility to the Jordan 3 blue family right before that drop lands.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo x Air Jordan 3 "Wizards"

The Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" and "True Blue" share the same DNA but carry different stories. The True Blue is the original 1988 colorway that launched alongside some of MJ's biggest early career moments. The Wizards version connects specifically to his comeback era in Washington.

Michael Jordan never wore the True Blue 3 during his Bulls championship years on the court. But he did lace up the 2001 retro while playing for the Washington Wizards. That detail gives the Wizards colorway a specific place in the timeline that the standard True Blue does not occupy.

The PlayStation activation gave the shoe a new kind of stage. Seeing a player of Giannis's stature in a Jordan 3 outside of a basketball context is the kind of moment that keeps a silhouette relevant across multiple audiences.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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