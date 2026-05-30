A Designer Just Built Drake A One-Of-A-Kind ICEMAN Jacket

Drake dropped his 9th studio album Iceman on May 15th, 2026. The creative direction surrounding the project has been tight from the start. Now a custom jacket made specifically for Drake has surfaced and it has gotten a lot of attention online.

Designer PDF Channel created the piece. The jacket pulls directly from the Iceman theme and runs with it completely. The entire exterior looks like it has been frozen solid. Textured ice-like sculpting covers the chest, shoulders, sleeves, and back.

The blue and grey tones give it the appearance of something pulled straight out of a freezer. A tan zipper runs down the center and provides the only warm element in the whole design.

The back panel is the most detailed section of the jacket. A full sculpted torso appears across it, complete with ribcage and muscle definition built into the fabric. The front chest pocket carries an embossed "Iceman" label pressed into the material. The whole piece looks more like a wearable art project than a standard custom garment.

PDF Channel posted the images publicly and credited Drake as the recipient. The jacket is one-of-a-kind. It was made for the album era and fits directly into the cold visual identity Drake has been building around the project.

Whether Drake actually wears it publicly remains to be seen. But the jacket has already done its job just by circulating online.

Custom ICEMAN Jacket For Drake

PDF Channel has built a reputation through one-of-a-kind celebrity customs. The Iceman jacket sits at the top of that catalog purely based on the concept and the execution. Building an entire frozen aesthetic into the physical structure of a jacket rather than just printing it onto fabric is a different level of craft.

The sculpted back panel is the detail that makes this piece genuinely unusual. Raised dimensional panels create the shape of a frozen torso across the rear of the jacket.