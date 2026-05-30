A Designer Just Built Drake A One-Of-A-Kind ICEMAN Jacket

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via PDF Channel
Designer PDF Channel created a one-of-a-kind custom jacket for Drake that brings his Iceman album to life.

Drake dropped his 9th studio album Iceman on May 15th, 2026. The creative direction surrounding the project has been tight from the start. Now a custom jacket made specifically for Drake has surfaced and it has gotten a lot of attention online.

Designer PDF Channel created the piece. The jacket pulls directly from the Iceman theme and runs with it completely. The entire exterior looks like it has been frozen solid. Textured ice-like sculpting covers the chest, shoulders, sleeves, and back.

The blue and grey tones give it the appearance of something pulled straight out of a freezer. A tan zipper runs down the center and provides the only warm element in the whole design.

The back panel is the most detailed section of the jacket. A full sculpted torso appears across it, complete with ribcage and muscle definition built into the fabric. The front chest pocket carries an embossed "Iceman" label pressed into the material. The whole piece looks more like a wearable art project than a standard custom garment.

PDF Channel posted the images publicly and credited Drake as the recipient. The jacket is one-of-a-kind. It was made for the album era and fits directly into the cold visual identity Drake has been building around the project.

Whether Drake actually wears it publicly remains to be seen. But the jacket has already done its job just by circulating online.

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Custom ICEMAN Jacket For Drake

PDF Channel has built a reputation through one-of-a-kind celebrity customs. The Iceman jacket sits at the top of that catalog purely based on the concept and the execution. Building an entire frozen aesthetic into the physical structure of a jacket rather than just printing it onto fabric is a different level of craft.

The sculpted back panel is the detail that makes this piece genuinely unusual. Raised dimensional panels create the shape of a frozen torso across the rear of the jacket.

The embossed Iceman text on the chest pocket keeps the branding subtle against an otherwise dramatic piece. The tan zipper pulls the eye toward the center of the jacket and adds a color contrast that keeps the design from looking completely monochromatic. Together those choices show a clear sense of restraint within a very ambitious concept.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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