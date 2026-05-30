Melly has been behind bars since 2019 facing a serious murder trial, and Lil Tjay has supported him throughout the ordeal.

Back in 2025, Jamie Demon-King, YNW Melly’s mother, took to Instagram to voice her frustrations with his retrial . After being locked up for seven years, the rapper and his loved ones are looking for a resolution sooner rather than later. “Please make it make sense,” she said at the time. “We still have three or four more things up on appeal with the Fourth District Court of Appeal. So, we’re still kinda like in a stay… At this point, they need to just dismiss the case.”

The two rappers have collaborated, even as Melly was behind bars. Recently, Tjay sat down with XXL and spoke about his friendship with Melly, admitting they talk regularly. "I [speak] with Melly a great amount of time," Tjay said. "You know our birthdays are one day apart. And out of all the rappers, that's one the closest [friends] I ever been to a rapper. That's my other twin." Tjay has also taken to social media to say Free Melly.

In 2023, Melly’s first murder trial ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Since then, the case has remained tied up in court as both prosecutors and defense attorneys continue to battle over evidence details. A retrial has been repeatedly delayed by legal disputes, keeping Melly incarcerated for seven years without a conviction. Throughout the case, he has maintained his innocence, while his friends, like Lil Tjay , hold Melly down while incarcerated.

Since February 2019, YNW Melly has been behind bars awaiting trial in the double-murder case that has become one of Hip Hop’s longest-running legal sagas. Prosecutors allege that Melly, born Jamell Demons, fatally shot fellow YNW crew members Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. in October 2018 before staging the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting. Melly was arrested months later and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, charges that carry the possibility of the death penalty if he is convicted.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.