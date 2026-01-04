YNW Melly's Lawyers Seek To Hide Murder Charges From Witness Tampering Case

YNW Melly will soon face trial on charges of allegedly pressuring a witness to drop their testimony in his 2023 double murder mistrial.

YNW Melly got a big legal update last September, as he secured a new legal team ahead of his retrial for alleged double murder. Now, according to a report from NBC6 South Florida, his attorneys will argue on Monday (January 5) in favor of multiple motions they have proposed to the court. However, this relates to the Florida rapper's witness tampering case, not the double murder retrial.

The biggest motion out of all of this is that defense lawyers are asking the Broward County judge in this witness tampering case to hide YNW Melly's murder charges from the jury. They reportedly argued in their motion that such a revelation would be "highly prejudicial and of limited… value." These motions reportedly seek to throw some evidence out of court ahead of the trial.

In addition, they also motioned to provide photographic documentation of Melly's cell at the Broward County jail, along with a full inspection. This set-up behind bars removes his contact with other prisoners. Another motion seeks to prohibit the use of the 26-year-old's lyrics in the trial. "None of the lyrics were written during the time the alleged crimes of witness tampering occurred. The lyrics are irrelevant to Demons’ innocence or guilt," the motion reportedly reads.

Finally, YNW Melly's defense lawyers filed a motion to block the introduction of his social media records from 2019 and 2018, due to him posting these for or more years before the alleged witness tampering occurred.

How Long Has YNW Melly Been In Jail?
YNW Melly Witness Tampering
Image via HNHH

For those unaware, YNW Melly's witness tampering charges stem from him allegedly pressuring a witness to refrain from testifying in his 2023 double murder trial. This court case ended in a mistrial. Jury selection for this witness tampering case will begin on January 21 of this year, if everything goes according to schedule.

On the other hand, the court pushed YNW Melly's double murder retrial back to 2027. In this case, he faces accusations of murdering his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in October of 2018 and framing it as a drive-by shooting.

Melly could reportedly face the death penalty if found guilty of these murders. He's controversially been in prison since February of 2019.

