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Music
Lil Tjay Says YNW Melly Is One Of His Closest Rapper Friends: "My Other Twin"
Melly has been behind bars since 2019 facing a serious murder trial, and Lil Tjay has supported him throughout the ordeal.
By
Erika Marie
May 29, 2026