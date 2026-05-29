Jason Lee Was In Favor Of Drake Being"Humbled" By Kendrick Lamar

The conversation surrounding the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake still refuses to die down. And now media personality Jason Lee is adding his own perspective to the debate. During a recent appearance on the Won of Ones podcast, Lee explained why he believes Kendrick “humbled” Drake in a way the Toronto superstar may have actually needed.

According to Lee, his opinion is shaped by personal experience. He recalled interacting with Drake years ago before both men reached the respective heights of fame they currently occupy. Lee claimed the relationship shifted after Drake became a global superstar. He specifically remembered a moment where Drake allegedly brushed off appearing on one of his shows in a dismissive way.

That interaction apparently stayed with him for years. During the interview, Lee admitted that while Kendrick’s lyrical attacks against Drake were shocking to watch publicly unfold, part of him felt the moment was necessary. He described the battle as humbling for Drake, especially given how much his attitude allegedly changed over time.

“I said something to him like, ‘When are you pulling up to the show,’ or something like that,” Lee said during the interview. “He said, ‘Aww, ni**a, I ain’t never f**king with that s**t.’”

Jason Lee Thinks Drake Needed To Be Humbled

HotNewHipHop has closely covered every stage of the Drake and Kendrick battle, from the initial subliminals all the way through the chart domination of “Not Like Us.” Even now, the aftermath continues as Drake recently dropped his highly-anticipated ICEMAN project which is his first record after the public beef.

Morever, what makes Jason Lee’s comments interesting is that they tap into a larger conversation about fame and ego in hip-hop. Drake spent over a decade at the absolute top of music. Very few artists in rap history have maintained that level of dominance for so long. Because of that, Kendrick’s victory felt bigger than just a normal rap beef for many fans. It felt symbolic.

“That humbling moment Kendrick put him through was necessary,” Lee continued. “On a personal level, I was a little disappointed by the way that he acted. But, it gave me a little smirk when he went through what he went through.”

At the same time, Drake still remains one of the biggest artists in the world despite taking arguably the biggest public loss of his career. His recent performances, chart success, and continued fan support prove he is far from finished. Kendrick may have won the battle in the eyes of many fans, but the long-term legacy conversation is still unfolding in real time.