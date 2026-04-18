Drake Uses His Kendrick Lamar Disses To Argue For "Not Like Us" Appeal

Drake may be busy with his upcoming album ICEMAN, but that's not all on his plate in 2026. He also continues to deal with appealing his dismissed defamation lawsuit against his label UMG over "Not Like Us," the diss track from Kendrick Lamar that came out almost two years ago. In newly filed court documents reportedly obtained by Complex, the Toronto rapper and his legal team presented their last appeal brief before oral arguments.
In the appeal brief, he and his lawyers argued some additional points in comparison to their previous brief, which some scholars pushed back on. The key pursuit of this appeal is to reverse the dismissal and hold the record company accountable for their alleged defamation and manipulation.
For those unaware, the lawsuit's dismissal by a federal judge rests on the track's lyrics being "non-actionable opinion" in a rap beef context that "reasonable listeners" would understand to be exaggeratory. But Drizzy and his team believe this is a misleading and damaging interpretation.
Most notably, they argued "Not Like Us" is so much more popular than the other disses, diminishing the worth of the rap beef's context. More specifically, they cited his own "Taylor Made Freestyle" diss (which the judge's dismissal also referenced as precedent for "Not Like Us") and defended its limited availability on the Internet. They argued that "Taylor Made" and "Not Like Us" may both be diss tracks, but to equate them like this is misrepresentative.
Drake's UMG Lawsuit
Elsewhere, the appeal brief fired back at UMG's arguments against Drake's "Not Like Us" lawsuit. His team believes the track's lyrics cross the line from exaggeration to defamation, were presented in a commercial package including cover art that continues to reference the pedophilia allegations, and were aggressively pushed and promoted by his label to damage his reputation.
Drake's attorneys believe this lawsuit's dismissal could set a dangerous precedent for all lyrics automatically getting protection in diss contexts, no matter how serious they may be. For the next part of this appeal, both sides will make their oral arguments to a panel of appellate judges asking questions. The court has yet to set a date for that.