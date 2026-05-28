Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Jim Jones Over Yung Bleu Interview

The feud between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu doesn't seem as if it will fizzle out anytime soon. The tension stems from a long-running legal dispute over contracts and royalties tied to Bleu’s career. Boosie, who helped introduce Bleu to a wider audience and signed him early in his career, has repeatedly accused the singer-rapper of cutting business deals behind his back and failing to properly compensate him for his role in Bleu’s development. Boosie has maintained for years that he is owed millions of dollars and has pursued the matter in court.

Bleu has pushed back against those claims, arguing that Boosie simply made a bad business decision and has unfairly portrayed him as disloyal. Recently, Jim Jones caught up with Bleu for the IFC Factory Artist 2 Artist series, where the latter detailed the rift. He explained that some artists "don't want to see the lil dog become the big dog." Boosie apparently saw the clip and unleashed on X.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Roasts Yung Bleu For Shockingly Low Diss Track Earnings

Boosie Badazz Has A Few Words For Jim Jones

Instead of only directly addressing Yung Bleu, Boosie questioned Jim Jones, saying Bleu "lied."

"YOU GASSED HIM UP TO LIE EVEN MORE SMH I ALWAYS SALUTED N BRAGGED ON MY ARTIST N THE WORLD KNOWS THIS," Boosie wrote. "WHAT THE F*CK WOULD I GET MAD ABOUT HIM BEING BIG TIME WHEN THE BIGGER HE GETS THE MORE I EAT... NOW U GO ON A PODCAST N SAY I WAS HATING ON YOU GETTING BIG TIME REALLY 😔U KNOW THATS BS!"

"THE LAWYER JUST DID THE DEPOSITION N SAID BOOSIE KNEW NOTHING ABOUT THIS DEAL," the rapper added. "HE ALSO SAID HE DIDNT TALK TO ME ABOUT NOTHING HE EVEN SAID WHAT THEY MADE HIM DO HE COULD HAVE GOT BARRED FOR THAT SMH HE WENT OFF AT DEPOSITION ON YALL BAD 🔥N MY NAME WAS FORGED SO WHY R U MAD AT ME ? BE MAD AT EMPIRE THEY KNEW U WAS MY ARTIST N PUT U UP AGAINST ME TO FIGHT ME BRO THEN STOP PAYING YOUR ATTORNEY FEES AFTER THEY PUT YOU N 5 YEARS OF LAWYER DEBT.BUT IM THE BAD GUY SMH U WANNA CLEAR YOUR NAME JUST TELL THE TRUTH."