Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Jim Jones Over Yung Bleu Interview

BY Erika Marie
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Boosie Badazz performed the last set at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024.
Boosie Badazz performed the last set at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The rift between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu has lasted for years, and things took a turn after Jim Jones entered the chat.

The feud between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu doesn't seem as if it will fizzle out anytime soon. The tension stems from a long-running legal dispute over contracts and royalties tied to Bleu’s career. Boosie, who helped introduce Bleu to a wider audience and signed him early in his career, has repeatedly accused the singer-rapper of cutting business deals behind his back and failing to properly compensate him for his role in Bleu’s development. Boosie has maintained for years that he is owed millions of dollars and has pursued the matter in court.

Bleu has pushed back against those claims, arguing that Boosie simply made a bad business decision and has unfairly portrayed him as disloyal. Recently, Jim Jones caught up with Bleu for the IFC Factory Artist 2 Artist series, where the latter detailed the rift. He explained that some artists "don't want to see the lil dog become the big dog." Boosie apparently saw the clip and unleashed on X.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Roasts Yung Bleu For Shockingly Low Diss Track Earnings

Boosie Badazz Has A Few Words For Jim Jones

Instead of only directly addressing Yung Bleu, Boosie questioned Jim Jones, saying Bleu "lied."

"YOU GASSED HIM UP TO LIE EVEN MORE SMH I ALWAYS SALUTED N BRAGGED ON MY ARTIST N THE WORLD KNOWS THIS," Boosie wrote. "WHAT THE F*CK WOULD I GET MAD ABOUT HIM BEING BIG TIME WHEN THE BIGGER HE GETS THE MORE I EAT... NOW U GO ON A PODCAST N SAY I WAS HATING ON YOU GETTING BIG TIME REALLY 😔U KNOW THATS BS!"

"THE LAWYER JUST DID THE DEPOSITION N SAID BOOSIE KNEW NOTHING ABOUT THIS DEAL," the rapper added. "HE ALSO SAID HE DIDNT TALK TO ME ABOUT NOTHING HE EVEN SAID WHAT THEY MADE HIM DO HE COULD HAVE GOT BARRED FOR THAT SMH HE WENT OFF AT DEPOSITION ON YALL BAD 🔥N MY NAME WAS FORGED SO WHY R U MAD AT ME ? BE MAD AT EMPIRE THEY KNEW U WAS MY ARTIST N PUT U UP AGAINST ME TO FIGHT ME BRO THEN STOP PAYING YOUR ATTORNEY FEES AFTER THEY PUT YOU N 5 YEARS OF LAWYER DEBT.BUT IM THE BAD GUY SMH U WANNA CLEAR YOUR NAME JUST TELL THE TRUTH."

Boosie also added that he hoped this whole debacle would end soon so that "everyone can go their separate ways." Check out Boosie Badazz's full message below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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