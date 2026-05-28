Rihanna Proves Drake Wrong During The First Night Of A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Tour

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Recording artist Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently caught some strays from Drake on "Burning Bridges," just days before Rocky went on tour.

Drake was taking shots at everyone on ICEMAN, and with the song "Burning Bridges," the artist took some swings at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. This shouldn't have come as a surprise, given Rocky's role in the Kendrick Lamar beef. Moreover, Drizzy has had it out for Rihanna for years at this point.

His bars on "Burning Bridges" centered around how Rihanna didn't help Rocky promote his new album, Don't Be Dumb. It was an interesting angle to take, although it certainly resonated with fans.

Your baby momma ain't even post a single, damn, where she at?" Drake raps, before continuing with, "You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it, now you drop your album and you back dissing.

On Wednesday night, Rihanna did her best to dispel Drake's raps. It was the first night of Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" tour, and Riri was front and center at the United Center in Chicago.

Read More: Who Is Lamb? The “Overkill” Artist With Co-Signs From Drake & SZA

Rihanna Spotted in Chicago

Rihanna appeared to be having a great time at the show, which makes sense as Rocky is a solid performer. She took some videos of herself having a good time, and as you may expect, these videos are going viral on social media.

Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" tour will take him all over the United States and Canada. On Friday, he will be performing in Cleveland, before heading to Toronto on Sunday and Montreal on Monday.

Throughout August and September, Rocky will be traveling through Europe for some dates overseas. Clearly, Rocky is looking to meet as many audiences as possible on this tour. Given how long it had been since his last album, the expansiveness of his tour makes a ton of sense.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Rihanna Shouts Out ASAP Rocky Tour After Drake Disses Music Rihanna Shouts Out A$AP Rocky's Upcoming Tour After Drake's Disses
AWGE - February 2026 New York Fashion Week Music AWGE Reveals Timeline For A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Deluxe
Rihanna used expletives to describe Indiana's RFRA law during her set at the March Madness Music Festival &amp; Coca Cola Zero Music Drake Fans Spam Rihanna's Comments With "ICEMAN" Lyrics
Drake_A$AP_RIHANNA Original Content The History Of A$AP Rocky, Drake, & Rihanna Before Lines Were Drawn
Comments 0