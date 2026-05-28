Drake was taking shots at everyone on ICEMAN, and with the song "Burning Bridges," the artist took some swings at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. This shouldn't have come as a surprise, given Rocky's role in the Kendrick Lamar beef. Moreover, Drizzy has had it out for Rihanna for years at this point.

His bars on "Burning Bridges" centered around how Rihanna didn't help Rocky promote his new album, Don't Be Dumb. It was an interesting angle to take, although it certainly resonated with fans.

“Your baby momma ain't even post a single, damn, where she at?" Drake raps, before continuing with, "You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it, now you drop your album and you back dissing.”

On Wednesday night, Rihanna did her best to dispel Drake's raps. It was the first night of Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" tour, and Riri was front and center at the United Center in Chicago.

Rihanna Spotted in Chicago

Rihanna appeared to be having a great time at the show, which makes sense as Rocky is a solid performer. She took some videos of herself having a good time, and as you may expect, these videos are going viral on social media.

Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" tour will take him all over the United States and Canada. On Friday, he will be performing in Cleveland, before heading to Toronto on Sunday and Montreal on Monday.