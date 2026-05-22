Rihanna Shouts Out A$AP Rocky's Upcoming Tour After Drake's Disses

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have mostly focused on their family life in recent years, but at least one of them finally dropped an album. Rocky released Don't Be Dumb earlier this year, and his tour for it begins in just a few days in Chicago. His boo recently showed support and love for the tour via a new TikTok, which made many fans bring up Drake and his recent disses toward the couple.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, RiRi shared a new TikTok video of a woman dance-walking to a smoke shop. "me pullin up to my man tour in flats cause now I gotta bring the kids," the caption read.

In most other contexts, this would've been just a funny promotional video highlighting their high-profile relationship. But Drake's recent disses towards Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave fans another perspective.

The most notable of the purported disses towards them on his new album trilogy comes on ICEMAN, specifically the track "Burning Bridges." "Your baby mama ain't even post the single / Where she at?" is a set of bars many think is a shot at the couple. There are also other references on cuts like "Firm Friends" that are more about Rocky's specific beef with Drizzy.

Drake's A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Beef

For those unaware, Drake has beef with A$AP Rocky and Rihanna for reasons that remain kind of unclear for some. But fans have plenty of dots to connect. After all, Rocky has characterized their feud as mostly being over women.

The Toronto superstar has romantic history with the Barbadian singer, but this never manifested into a relationship. Many fans assume he's jealous of the Harlem creative, who was also allegedly with the mother of the OVO mogul's son Adonis.

Also, A$AP Rocky went against Drake back during the Kendrick Lamar battle, seemingly dissing him on Future and Metro Boomin's WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU album. So there are a few beef angles here to consider, which is sad for fans of all artists involved.