Rihanna Shouts Out A$AP Rocky's Upcoming Tour After Drake's Disses

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rihanna Shouts Out ASAP Rocky Tour After Drake Disses
Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rihanna performs the Oscar nominated original song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" during the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake seemed to reference A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on his new "ICEMAN" tracks "Burning Bridges" and "Firm Friends."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have mostly focused on their family life in recent years, but at least one of them finally dropped an album. Rocky released Don't Be Dumb earlier this year, and his tour for it begins in just a few days in Chicago. His boo recently showed support and love for the tour via a new TikTok, which made many fans bring up Drake and his recent disses toward the couple.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, RiRi shared a new TikTok video of a woman dance-walking to a smoke shop. "me pullin up to my man tour in flats cause now I gotta bring the kids," the caption read.

In most other contexts, this would've been just a funny promotional video highlighting their high-profile relationship. But Drake's recent disses towards Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave fans another perspective.

The most notable of the purported disses towards them on his new album trilogy comes on ICEMAN, specifically the track "Burning Bridges." "Your baby mama ain't even post the single / Where she at?" is a set of bars many think is a shot at the couple. There are also other references on cuts like "Firm Friends" that are more about Rocky's specific beef with Drizzy.

Read More: The History Of A$AP Rocky, Drake, & Rihanna Before Lines Were Drawn

Drake's A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Beef

For those unaware, Drake has beef with A$AP Rocky and Rihanna for reasons that remain kind of unclear for some. But fans have plenty of dots to connect. After all, Rocky has characterized their feud as mostly being over women.

The Toronto superstar has romantic history with the Barbadian singer, but this never manifested into a relationship. Many fans assume he's jealous of the Harlem creative, who was also allegedly with the mother of the OVO mogul's son Adonis.

Also, A$AP Rocky went against Drake back during the Kendrick Lamar battle, seemingly dissing him on Future and Metro Boomin's WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU album. So there are a few beef angles here to consider, which is sad for fans of all artists involved.

In the wake of these ICEMAN disses, many fans pointed out Rihanna's past public, online, and promotional support of Rocky during the Don't Be Dumb rollout.

Read More: The Fractured History Of Drake & Rihanna

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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