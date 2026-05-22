Jack Harlow Says "Iceman" Is His Favorite From Drake’s Recent Album Trilogy

Jack Harlow is giving his thoughts on Drake’s recent three-album run, and it sounds like ICEMAN stands above the rest for him. While attending the premiere of I Love Boosters in New York City, Harlow was asked about Drake’s latest trilogy of projects and didn’t hesitate when naming his favorite. According to the Louisville rapper, ICEMAN takes the top spot due to its lyrical content.

“I love when he raps,” Harlow explained. “I love when he’s melodic too. But I love when he addresses things. He’s a writer.”

He continued by praising the overall listening experience across all three releases, calling them “a pleasure to listen to.”

Harlow specifically pointed to Drake’s more reflective and direct songwriting on ICEMAN as the reason the album connected with him the most. “I love when he addresses things,” he added during the red carpet interview.

Part of the reason ICEMAN has resonated so strongly with rap fans is because Drake spends much of the album directly addressing the fallout from 2024’s explosive hip-hop battle centered around Kendrick Lamar. Throughout the project, Drake appears to take shots at several artists and industry figures he believes turned against him during that period.

Among the names referenced are The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Mustard, JAY-Z, Rick Ross, LeBron James, and others. The album’s confrontational tone and personal writing became one of its biggest talking points online, with many listeners praising Drake for leaning back the style of rap that helped define earlier parts of his career.

Jack Harlow Weighs In

Drake’s recent trilogy has sparked major discussion online over the last several weeks, with fans debating which project is strongest between ICEMAN, Maid of Honour, and Habibti. Each album explored a slightly different sound and mood, ranging from lyrical rap, melodic R&B, and club anthems.

Harlow’s comments are unlikely to surprise longtime fans of either artist. Over the years, Jack has consistently shown admiration for Drake’s songwriting and ability to blend introspection with mainstream appeal. The two rappers have also maintained a strong relationship publicly, previously collaborating on tracks like “Churchill Downs.”