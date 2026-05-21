Drake Mocks Rick Ross' Ticket Sales After Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Defend 50 Cent

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Rick Ross Ticket Sales Tony Yayo Uncle Murda Disses
Oct 8, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artist Rick Ross on the field prior to the game with the Houston Texans playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda responded to Rick Ross' 50 Cent disses, and Rozay also has his Drake beef to handle.

Rick Ross is about to release a new album, but there are some beef narratives that are sadly in the way of that celebration. Drake recently dissed him on ICEMAN and elicited some shade from Ross despite previous his attempts to bury the hatchet. Also, Rozay recently went at 50 Cent and the G-Unit collective as a whole, which led to some responses from Uncle Murda (whom Ross specifically mocked) and Tony Yayo.

Starting with Drizzy, he allegedly liked a post claiming the Maybach Music Mogul is suffering from low ticket sales for his tour, as caught by Bars on Instagram. This is specifically the Port Of Miami orchestra tour. The post, originally from SayCheeseTV, reported there was a "buy one, get one 50% off" deal for the tickets, most of which still haven't sold. Another petty move from the 6ix God against his former friend, who recently trashed his new album.

As for Rick Ross' 50 Cent beef, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda responded to Ross' recent disses towards them and 50 on their Real Report podcast. They were overall dismissive and brought up Ross' fight with OVO fans in Canada.

"To me, Rick Ross' jokes is getting dry," Yayo expressed, as caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on IG. "N***as don't care about none of that s**t."

"And n***as know Rick Ross not smacking nobody," Murda chimed in. "We saw you in Canada, brother, we saw you run on your peoples, we know you not about that. We know you soft, my brother... Ricky Rosetta, your punk a**, a n***a will punch you in the chest, he might have a seizure, man."

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Rick Ross' Beefs

The two also discussed Rick Ross walking back his Biggs Burke disses, which many speculate is a result from a call from Jay-Z to cut it out. But that's just a speculative interpretation.

For those unaware, his beef with Drake stems from him moving against him in the Kendrick Lamar battle, as he accused Drizzy of sending French Montana a cease and desist over a verse. As for 50 Cent, their feud has much more history across various decades, rooted in business disagreements and group tensions.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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