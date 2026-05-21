Drake Mocks Rick Ross' Ticket Sales After Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Defend 50 Cent

Rick Ross is about to release a new album, but there are some beef narratives that are sadly in the way of that celebration. Drake recently dissed him on ICEMAN and elicited some shade from Ross despite previous his attempts to bury the hatchet. Also, Rozay recently went at 50 Cent and the G-Unit collective as a whole, which led to some responses from Uncle Murda (whom Ross specifically mocked) and Tony Yayo.

Starting with Drizzy, he allegedly liked a post claiming the Maybach Music Mogul is suffering from low ticket sales for his tour, as caught by Bars on Instagram. This is specifically the Port Of Miami orchestra tour. The post, originally from SayCheeseTV, reported there was a "buy one, get one 50% off" deal for the tickets, most of which still haven't sold. Another petty move from the 6ix God against his former friend, who recently trashed his new album.

As for Rick Ross' 50 Cent beef, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda responded to Ross' recent disses towards them and 50 on their Real Report podcast. They were overall dismissive and brought up Ross' fight with OVO fans in Canada.

"To me, Rick Ross' jokes is getting dry," Yayo expressed, as caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on IG. "N***as don't care about none of that s**t."

"And n***as know Rick Ross not smacking nobody," Murda chimed in. "We saw you in Canada, brother, we saw you run on your peoples, we know you not about that. We know you soft, my brother... Ricky Rosetta, your punk a**, a n***a will punch you in the chest, he might have a seizure, man."

Rick Ross' Beefs

The two also discussed Rick Ross walking back his Biggs Burke disses, which many speculate is a result from a call from Jay-Z to cut it out. But that's just a speculative interpretation.