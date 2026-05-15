Rick Ross Believes Drake Will Eventually Move Past Their Fallout

Rick Ross doesn’t sound too concerned about where things stand with Drake these days. During a recent appearance on Clue Radio, Rozay briefly addressed the status of their fractured relationship and made it clear he believes the Toronto superstar will eventually move on from the tension between them.

When asked whether there was any possibility of repairing the relationship, Ross reflected on the history they share musically before doubling down on his stance. “We got a lot of cool records,” Ross said. “I got a lot with a lot of real ones too. He got checked.”

Ross then added: “He stepped outta line, he got checked... I feel like he’ll get over it. Rozay ain’t have nothing to get over.”

The MMG mogul has remained relatively unbothered publicly ever since his issues with Drake escalated in 2024. Their fallout became one of the more surprising rap feuds to emerge from the larger Kendrick Lamar and Drake conflict. Especially considering the two artists spent years collaborating on records like “Aston Martin Music,” “Stay Schemin,” and “Lord Knows.”

The tension has recently been brought to the surface again when Rick Ross appeared on Verzuz where he went against French Montana. He requested that Drake's vocals be removed during "Aston Martin Music," one of his biggest hits to-date.

Rick Ross Thinks Everyone Should Move On

Back in 2024, Drake took aim at Ross on “Push Ups,” leading the Miami rapper to respond with his own diss track, “Champagne Moments.” Since then, Ross has continued taking occasional jabs during interviews and live appearances, though he’s also suggested he still appreciates the music they made together despite the personal issues.

Ross previously spoke about their history during an interview with GRM Daily’s Thoughts In A Culli, explaining that he would never let rap beef erase the music they created together. He also joked that fans no longer rap Drake’s verses when certain records come on.

Even with the tension still lingering, Ross doesn’t appear interested in dragging the situation out much further. If anything, his latest comments suggest he views the issue as something Drake will eventually move past on his own.

Regardless, fans have been quick to call out the fact that Rick Ross has been talking about the beef on every interview he's been on recently. "This like the 10th podcast he been on talking about Drake in the last week," one person wrote. "3rd time mentioning Drake name this week who you trying to convince Ricky other than yourself?" another person said.

It remains to be seen how things will play out. And if the two will ever make up.