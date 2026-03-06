Drake Finally Chimes In On Rick Ross Performing Their Collabs Without Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Reacts Rick Ross Performing Collab Without Him
Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Given the amount of collaborations Drake and Rick Ross have, it's hard for both artists to escape the shadow of the other in a live setting.

Rick Ross was one of the many people who dissed Drake in 2024, and it seems like they are no closer to a hatchet burial. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Drizzy reportedly reacted to an Instagram video featuring Rozay performing a collaboration of theirs at an event.

In the clip, the Maybach Music Group mogul tells the crowd, "We gon' let the n***a Drake sing a little" before his chorus on their "Aston Martin Music" collab plays. Apparently, the 6ix God left a slew of crying-laughing emojis under this IG post, which had the caption, "Rick Ross' biggest song has his enemy on it."

Of course, this isn't the first time Rick Ross played a Drake collab post-beef, a phenomenon that will probably continue to happen in both artist' cases. Ross has a lot of collabs with the OVO MC, including some of his biggest tracks ever. So we doubt he will ever escape the shadow of this feud... Unless they let bygones be bygones.

In The Boy's case, massive songs like "Jumpman," "Rich Baby Daddy," and many others have his current opps on it. But of course, he has many others to choose from.

Read More: "The Life Of Pablo" Marked The Old Kanye In His Final Form

Why Is Drake Beefing With Rick Ross?

For those unaware, Drake and Rick Ross' beef emerged right around the time when Kendrick Lamar dissed the former on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." More specifically, Ross accused Aubrey Graham of sending French Montana a cease and desist over their "Splash Brothers" collaboration, also taking aim at his racial background and his alleged plastic surgery.

Drizzy returned fire for Ross and many others, and his shots peppered his K.Dot disses. While French himself thinks Drake and Rick Ross will become friends again, fans are not so confident in resolution.

But Ross himself thinks this whole thing isn't that deep. "Real n***as stay real," he told Bootleg Kev last year. "Was it something really deep? Nah. F**k that, though. But if it’s real, it’s real, and that’s what it is. You never know, if a n***a send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one. Send me a white Belaire and I’ll take a picture with you."

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Rick Ross Performs Drake Collab French Montana Said Beef Will End Music Rick Ross Performs Drake Collab After French Montana Said Their Beef Will End
Rick Ross French Montana Drake Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Music Rick Ross & French Montana Link Up After Fueling Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud
Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate Music French Montana Storms Out Of Interview When Asked About Drake & Rick Ross
A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood Music Rick Ross Resurfaces Clip Of Drake Saying The N-Word Amid Feud
Comments 0