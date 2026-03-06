Drake Finally Chimes In On Rick Ross Performing Their Collabs Without Him

Rick Ross was one of the many people who dissed Drake in 2024, and it seems like they are no closer to a hatchet burial. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Drizzy reportedly reacted to an Instagram video featuring Rozay performing a collaboration of theirs at an event.

In the clip, the Maybach Music Group mogul tells the crowd, "We gon' let the n***a Drake sing a little" before his chorus on their "Aston Martin Music" collab plays. Apparently, the 6ix God left a slew of crying-laughing emojis under this IG post, which had the caption, "Rick Ross' biggest song has his enemy on it."

Of course, this isn't the first time Rick Ross played a Drake collab post-beef, a phenomenon that will probably continue to happen in both artist' cases. Ross has a lot of collabs with the OVO MC, including some of his biggest tracks ever. So we doubt he will ever escape the shadow of this feud... Unless they let bygones be bygones.

In The Boy's case, massive songs like "Jumpman," "Rich Baby Daddy," and many others have his current opps on it. But of course, he has many others to choose from.

Why Is Drake Beefing With Rick Ross?

For those unaware, Drake and Rick Ross' beef emerged right around the time when Kendrick Lamar dissed the former on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." More specifically, Ross accused Aubrey Graham of sending French Montana a cease and desist over their "Splash Brothers" collaboration, also taking aim at his racial background and his alleged plastic surgery.

Drizzy returned fire for Ross and many others, and his shots peppered his K.Dot disses. While French himself thinks Drake and Rick Ross will become friends again, fans are not so confident in resolution.