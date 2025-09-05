Rick Ross Mercilessly Trolls Drake For Panned "Iceman" Rollout

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1256 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rick Ross Trolls Drake Panned Iceman Rollout Hip Hop News
Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jgf 2831. © Justin Ford / For CommercialAppeal.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rick Ross' rap rival Drake previewed three new tracks last night, not all of which have to do with his next album "Iceman."

Rick Ross and Drake is just one of the many hip-hop friendships that fell apart last year as a result of the Kendrick Lamar battle. For better or worse, each artist moved past their collaborative history and into shady and combative corners, and they rarely pass up on an opportunity to troll each other.

Most recently, Rozay tore into Drizzy for his recent Iceman stream, which some fans liked. But many fans online were not happy with what he offered this time around, and Ross took notice. In a social media video caught by Big Business on Twitter, he showed no mercy over this divisive rollout.

"What is the name of the Aubrey album, 'White Man?' For real?" Rick Ross trolled concerning Drake. "Damn, Champagne Papi, they say them songs that you just streamed off your new project 'White Man,' they say that s**t ain't dope. The comments is crazy. And then, Kai Cenat – Shout out to Kai Cenat, he kept it real. Kai said that s**t was a**. *laughs*" We will see how fan reception to this third episode ages once they have more than a night to mull it over.

Read More: Drake References His Opp Rick Ross' Canada Fight On New Song "What Did I Miss?"

Drake Iceman

Elsewhere, Drake and Rick Ross' beef stayed alive in other recent ways. For example, during his recent interview with Bobbi Althoff, the Toronto superstar trolled the Maybach Music Group mogul for having allegedly fake jewelry. The moment came up while he and Althoff were talking about rosé wine, which he likes with ice.

"You've never seen someone ice rosé?" the 6ix God asked his friend. "Well, talk to every jeweler in Miami that has fake diamonds."

We will see if Rick Ross' criticism here aligns with fans' conclusions on this rollout and project or if they leave him in the dust. Either way, we doubt these two will stop trolling each other for any reason.

Drake has a lot to handle these days, but fans are very excited to dive into his first solo LP since the K.Dot showdown. Whether you side with him or not, he'll give you a reason to tune in and see what's up.

Read More: Drake & Yeat Tease “Dog House” In "Iceman" Episode 3

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake New Album ICEMAN Coming Soon Hip Hop News Music Drake Promises His New Album "ICEMAN" Is "Coming Soon" After Fiery Disses 12.6K
Drake Rick Ross Toronto Fight New Song What Did I Miss Hip Hop News Music Drake References His Opp Rick Ross' Canada Fight On New Song "What Did I Miss?" 4.9K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets Music Drake Makes Fun Of Rick Ross With Witty Joke About Fake Jewelry 3.0K
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals Music Kai Cenat Says Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 “Wasted My Time” 4.2K
Comments 0