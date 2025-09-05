Rick Ross Mercilessly Trolls Drake For Panned "Iceman" Rollout

Rick Ross and Drake is just one of the many hip-hop friendships that fell apart last year as a result of the Kendrick Lamar battle. For better or worse, each artist moved past their collaborative history and into shady and combative corners, and they rarely pass up on an opportunity to troll each other.

Most recently, Rozay tore into Drizzy for his recent Iceman stream, which some fans liked. But many fans online were not happy with what he offered this time around, and Ross took notice. In a social media video caught by Big Business on Twitter, he showed no mercy over this divisive rollout.

"What is the name of the Aubrey album, 'White Man?' For real?" Rick Ross trolled concerning Drake. "Damn, Champagne Papi, they say them songs that you just streamed off your new project 'White Man,' they say that s**t ain't dope. The comments is crazy. And then, Kai Cenat – Shout out to Kai Cenat, he kept it real. Kai said that s**t was a**. *laughs*" We will see how fan reception to this third episode ages once they have more than a night to mull it over.

Drake Iceman

Elsewhere, Drake and Rick Ross' beef stayed alive in other recent ways. For example, during his recent interview with Bobbi Althoff, the Toronto superstar trolled the Maybach Music Group mogul for having allegedly fake jewelry. The moment came up while he and Althoff were talking about rosé wine, which he likes with ice.

"You've never seen someone ice rosé?" the 6ix God asked his friend. "Well, talk to every jeweler in Miami that has fake diamonds."

We will see if Rick Ross' criticism here aligns with fans' conclusions on this rollout and project or if they leave him in the dust. Either way, we doubt these two will stop trolling each other for any reason.