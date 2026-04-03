Rick Ross Questions Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Kidnapping Of Gucci Mane

The hip-hop world is in an uproar over the news that Pooh Shiesty was arrested for allegedly kidnapping Gucci Mane, and Rick Ross is the latest artist to chime in. As caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, he took to his Instagram Story to react to this news.

"I don't like it for either side," Rozay remarked. "Guwop most definitely didn't deserve that, and I don't want to see this for the little homie Pooh Shiesty."

Then, he seemed to address the allegation that this alleged kidnapping and robbery was to get Shiesty out of his contract with Gucci's 1017 Records. Ross questioned the dynamics at play and gave advice to folks struggling with their contracts. To be clear, this allegation regarding the root of the alleged kidnapping hasn't been confirmed at press time.

"This is when n***as got to be educated and understand. In business, you got to negotiate," he shared. "If you signed for $100K and now you got 10 Ms on the table, it's time to negotiate. 'This is how we do this...' Everybody wins, let's go. That's how it's got to go. You can't muscle your way out of no s**t in no business. It don't go that way. And I ain't just talking on the people's side, but on the other side... That's the way it goes. Negotiate. It's time to educate."

Rick Ross Speaks On Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane