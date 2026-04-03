Pooh Shiesty Might Go To Jail For Life For Allegedly Kidnapping Gucci Mane

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pooh Shiesty Jail For Life Allegedly Kidnapping Gucci Mane
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane perform onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Pooh Shiesty, his father, and six other suspects were arrested earlier this week for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint.

Pooh Shiesty signed to Gucci Mane and his 1017 Records label earlier this decade, but their bond may be beyond repair at this point. That's because of allegations from federal authorities that Pooh allegedly robbed and kidnapped Gucci at gunpoint.

Authorities arrested Shiesty (real name Lontrell Williams) and his father earlier this week, along with six of seven other alleged coconspirators connected to this case. At press time, it seems like they are still searching for the ninth suspect.

According to Complex, the Northern District of Texas' United States Attorney's Office issued a statement about the alleged robbery and kidnapping. Along with Guwop, there were several other alleged victims at a Dallas music studio where the alleged incident went down. The alleged coconspirators, which include fellow Memphis rapper Big30, reportedly face life in prison if convicted.

Federal agents' allegations claim that Pooh Shiesty and others threatened Gucci Mane's entourage in January during what the latter group believed would be a business meeting. Gucci's name does not directly appear in the criminal complaint. But the complaint reportedly identified an alleged victim as "R.D." (possibly Radric Davis, the Alabama native's real name). Also, the complaint reportedly references their 1017 connection. Authorities accused Shiesty of forcing "R.D." at gunpoint to release him from a contract, later allegedly stealing from him and his peers.

"Instead of discussing business in a civil matter, the defendants resorted to violence and intimidation to achieve their purported business objectives," U.S. Attorney for Texas' Northern District, Ryan Raybould, reportedly alleged. "For anyone contemplating using violence and intimidation as a business practice, I'm here to tell you that it will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted in the Northern District of Texas."

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Did Gucci Mane Snitch?
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Gucci Mane reacts during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, rumors surfaced that Gucci Mane allegedly snitched on Pooh Shiesty in connection to this alleged kidnapping and robbery. The U.S. Department of Justice reportedly alleged that Gucci identified Pooh and Big30 via Instagram.

This has led to a lot of debate online over this whole alleged situation, rumors of which surfaced earlier this year. Now that the case continues to develop, we will see if more concrete information emerges these days.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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