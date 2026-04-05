alleged kidnapping
- Music Everyone's trying to figure out what really happened between Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane, which Charleston White spoke with Adin Ross about.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Asian Doll left Gucci Mane's 1017 Records years ago, and the allegations against Pooh Shiesty have led her to speak out.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Federal authorities also reportedly claimed they don't have any hard evidence proving their allegations that Pooh Shiesty robbed Gucci Mane.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Terrance Rodgers is accused along with Pooh Shiesty and seven others of kidnaping Gucci Mane. Authorities reportedly arrested him in Atlanta.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Pooh Shiesty's lawyer John Helms reportedly indicated how Shiesty plans to fight the allegations that he kidnapped Gucci Mane.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30, and six other individuals are being accused of allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Gladys Baines' son Pooh Shiesty was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint earlier this year.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music DJ Akademiks said he might do the same thing Gucci Mane allegedly did regarding Pooh Shiesty's alleged kidnapping of him.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas expanded on Gucci Mane's alleged kidnapping connected to Pooh Shiesty.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Rick Ross reacted to the allegations against Pooh Shiesty regarding Gucci Mane, speaking on their alleged contract dispute.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Pooh Shiesty, his father, and six other suspects were arrested earlier this week for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Pooh Shiesty's arrest has captured the attention of folks online and it's safe to say that most are shocked and a little disappointed.
By
Zachary Horvath