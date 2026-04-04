Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer Reportedly Addresses Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty continues to receive updates after his arrest for alleged kidnapping and robbery in connection to an alleged altercation with Gucci Mane. His father Lontrell Williams Sr. recently received a $250k bond assignment and house arrest after his own detainment. Now, we have more indications of the potential legal strategy moving forward.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Shiesty's lawyer John Helms addressed the case in an interview yesterday (Friday, April 3). Helms is reportedly a Dallas-based attorney who joined the case upon its onset this week, describing his client as being talented and having "a lot of success as an entertainer." He claims that federal authorities' allegations against the Memphis rapper are oversimplifying a complex situation between both sides.

"The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between Lontrell and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people’s motivations are very often not what they seem," Helms reportedly stated. Rumors have floated around for months now that Shiesty wanted out of his contract with Gucci's 1017 Records label.

How Long Is Pooh Shiesty Facing?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Pooh Shiesty faces a potential life sentence if convicted of these crimes. He and eight other individuals, including his father, face allegations of kidnapping and robbing Guwop and two colleagues at a Dallas recording studio. Gucci and his entourage allegedly arrived under pretenses of a business meeting.

Elsewhere, fans continue to debate about other alleged details. There's alleged surveillance footage, allegations of social media boasting after the alleged crime, snitching allegations regarding Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty, and much more. For now, we will have to wait for more concrete information to emerge in this investigation.

At least Shiesty's reported lawyer John Helms gave folks an alleged idea of what the legal strategy might be moving forward. Even with alleged evidence in mind, prosecutors will need to secure more information to prove their allegations, whereas the defense might try to characterize this dispute and incident differently.