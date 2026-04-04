Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer Reportedly Addresses Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pooh Shiesty Lawyer Addresses Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 12: Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane attend a party at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
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Pooh Shiesty's lawyer John Helms reportedly indicated how Shiesty plans to fight the allegations that he kidnapped Gucci Mane.

Pooh Shiesty continues to receive updates after his arrest for alleged kidnapping and robbery in connection to an alleged altercation with Gucci Mane. His father Lontrell Williams Sr. recently received a $250k bond assignment and house arrest after his own detainment. Now, we have more indications of the potential legal strategy moving forward.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Shiesty's lawyer John Helms addressed the case in an interview yesterday (Friday, April 3). Helms is reportedly a Dallas-based attorney who joined the case upon its onset this week, describing his client as being talented and having "a lot of success as an entertainer." He claims that federal authorities' allegations against the Memphis rapper are oversimplifying a complex situation between both sides.

"The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between Lontrell and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people’s motivations are very often not what they seem," Helms reportedly stated. Rumors have floated around for months now that Shiesty wanted out of his contract with Gucci's 1017 Records label.

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How Long Is Pooh Shiesty Facing?
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Pooh Shiesty faces a potential life sentence if convicted of these crimes. He and eight other individuals, including his father, face allegations of kidnapping and robbing Guwop and two colleagues at a Dallas recording studio. Gucci and his entourage allegedly arrived under pretenses of a business meeting.

Elsewhere, fans continue to debate about other alleged details. There's alleged surveillance footage, allegations of social media boasting after the alleged crime, snitching allegations regarding Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty, and much more. For now, we will have to wait for more concrete information to emerge in this investigation.

At least Shiesty's reported lawyer John Helms gave folks an alleged idea of what the legal strategy might be moving forward. Even with alleged evidence in mind, prosecutors will need to secure more information to prove their allegations, whereas the defense might try to characterize this dispute and incident differently.

Either way, Pooh has a long legal battle ahead of him. The hip-hop world and beyond continues to express shock over this saga.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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