Saweetie Hit With $3M Lawsuit For Alleged Fraud After Cancelling Japan Shows

It feels like we haven’t heard much from Saweetie in recent times, and when we have, it’s not necessarily for the greatest reasons. I hate to inform you that today is no exception. Per TMZ, Saweetie’s now facing legal trouble after a concert promoter accused her of fraud. Saweetie, who released her EP Hella Pressure last summer, and her touring company, Icy Grl touring, are accused of backing out of a string of Japan shows after accepting a $100K deposit while performing at other venues across the country.

Moon Dream Production filed the lawsuit on claims of fraud and breach of contract. The promoter claims that they struck a deal with Saweetie and Icy Grl Touring for four performances across Japan between July 18 and July 26, 2025. The lawsuit alleges that Saweetie confirmed that she would perform all four shows for $200,000. Half of that, $100,000, was reportedly paid up front.

Things ultimately took a turn for the worse when Saweetie allegedly failed to appear for any of the performances. But the promoter’s biggest grievances seem to be what allegedly happened next. The company claims it helped secure visa services for Saweetie and her team so they could enter Japan, only for the rapper to allegedly perform at other venues for different promoters during the exact dates she had already committed to.

This is at the core of the allegations of fraud. Moon Dream argues that the issue went beyond just scheduling issues, especially since their attempts to recoup the $100,000 deposit haven’t yielded any results. Moreover, the promoter says it lost another $100,000 for promotional campaigns, as well as another $200,000 to secure the venues for the shows.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

How Much Is Saweetie Getting Sued For?