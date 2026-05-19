Saweetie Hit With $3M Lawsuit For Alleged Fraud After Cancelling Japan Shows

BY Aron A.
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Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Musical artist Saweetie performs after the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
A concert promoter alleges that Saweetie and her touring company ran off with a $100K deposit.

It feels like we haven’t heard much from Saweetie in recent times, and when we have, it’s not necessarily for the greatest reasons. I hate to inform you that today is no exception. Per TMZ, Saweetie’s now facing legal trouble after a concert promoter accused her of fraud. Saweetie, who released her EP Hella Pressure last summer, and her touring company, Icy Grl touring, are accused of backing out of a string of Japan shows after accepting a $100K deposit while performing at other venues across the country.

Moon Dream Production filed the lawsuit on claims of fraud and breach of contract. The promoter claims that they struck a deal with Saweetie and Icy Grl Touring for four performances across Japan between July 18 and July 26, 2025. The lawsuit alleges that Saweetie confirmed that she would perform all four shows for $200,000. Half of that, $100,000, was reportedly paid up front.

Things ultimately took a turn for the worse when Saweetie allegedly failed to appear for any of the performances. But the promoter’s biggest grievances seem to be what allegedly happened next. The company claims it helped secure visa services for Saweetie and her team so they could enter Japan, only for the rapper to allegedly perform at other venues for different promoters during the exact dates she had already committed to.

This is at the core of the allegations of fraud. Moon Dream argues that the issue went beyond just scheduling issues, especially since their attempts to recoup the $100,000 deposit haven’t yielded any results. Moreover, the promoter says it lost another $100,000 for promotional campaigns, as well as another $200,000 to secure the venues for the shows. 

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How Much Is Saweetie Getting Sued For?

Moon Dream further argues the concerts were expected to generate around $400,000 in profit before everything unraveled. Now, the company is seeking damages tied to breach of contract, in addition to a hefty $3 million punitive damages request aimed at Saweetie and her touring operation. We will keep you posted on any further updates regarding the situation.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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