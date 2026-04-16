NORE Claims He Has Proof That Offset Cheated On Cardi B With Saweetie

BY Zachary Horvath
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DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: Offset is seen backstage opening night of NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images) Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Musical artist Saweetie prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita via Imagn Images
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Rumors that Offset and Saweetie were a thing have been floating around for years, but NORE claims he's got concrete proof.

Rapper and Drink Champs host NORE says he's sitting on footage that exposes what really happened between Offset and Saweetie. For years, it's been rumored that the two were an item, or that they were messing around with one another during 'Set's marriage to Cardi B. This conversation was brought up during the podcast host's interview on The Jason Lee Show.

In a clip caught by Live Bitez, NORE explains that he got the sought after answer to this question during his sit-down with Quavo and Takeoff. In fact, this was one of the last interviews that featured the late Migos member.

However, NORE says he has no plans on sharing this personal information even for a nice sum of money in return. Jason Lee even jokingly asked if he would share this with Cardi B, which he also turned down. "I respected man code… and took it out," NORE said as to why he's keeping it in the vault.

"Nope… Offset, I got your back," he added. While he never says that 'Set did do anything with the "boffum" femcee, folks believe he answered the question by not answering. You may remember that this rumor of Offset and Saweetie being an item was brought about thanks to Quavo.

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Offset & Saweetie Dating Rumors

In 2022, him and Takeoff made a song called "Messy" for their collaboration project, Only Built For Infinity Links. During his verse, Quavo raps, "I said, 'Caresha, please' (Soo) 'cause she too messy (Please) / B*tch f*cked my dog behind my back, but I ain't stressin' (Not at all)."

When Quavo and Saweetie split in 2021, both of them levied cheating allegations against each other. Fans ran with the Offset rumor as their breakup happened around the release of the last Migos album, Culture III.

Cardi B was suspicious of this at the time, and it wound up being a reason as to why they eventually split in 2024. However, Offset has denied being involved with Saweetie, doing so last year in an interview with Keke Palmer. "No, man. It was a rumor, man. And I feel like it was something deeper than that for the split of me and bro. I don't really want to touch on [it], but it's something deeper than that. I think that was a thing that — a bug that I heard." He added that, "I think people was trying to tear my situation down in that situation."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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