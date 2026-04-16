NORE Claims He Has Proof That Offset Cheated On Cardi B With Saweetie

Rapper and Drink Champs host NORE says he's sitting on footage that exposes what really happened between Offset and Saweetie. For years, it's been rumored that the two were an item, or that they were messing around with one another during 'Set's marriage to Cardi B. This conversation was brought up during the podcast host's interview on The Jason Lee Show.

In a clip caught by Live Bitez, NORE explains that he got the sought after answer to this question during his sit-down with Quavo and Takeoff. In fact, this was one of the last interviews that featured the late Migos member.

However, NORE says he has no plans on sharing this personal information even for a nice sum of money in return. Jason Lee even jokingly asked if he would share this with Cardi B, which he also turned down. "I respected man code… and took it out," NORE said as to why he's keeping it in the vault.

"Nope… Offset, I got your back," he added. While he never says that 'Set did do anything with the "boffum" femcee, folks believe he answered the question by not answering. You may remember that this rumor of Offset and Saweetie being an item was brought about thanks to Quavo.

Offset & Saweetie Dating Rumors

In 2022, him and Takeoff made a song called "Messy" for their collaboration project, Only Built For Infinity Links. During his verse, Quavo raps, "I said, 'Caresha, please' (Soo) 'cause she too messy (Please) / B*tch f*cked my dog behind my back, but I ain't stressin' (Not at all)."

When Quavo and Saweetie split in 2021, both of them levied cheating allegations against each other. Fans ran with the Offset rumor as their breakup happened around the release of the last Migos album, Culture III.

Cardi B was suspicious of this at the time, and it wound up being a reason as to why they eventually split in 2024. However, Offset has denied being involved with Saweetie, doing so last year in an interview with Keke Palmer. "No, man. It was a rumor, man. And I feel like it was something deeper than that for the split of me and bro. I don't really want to touch on [it], but it's something deeper than that. I think that was a thing that — a bug that I heard." He added that, "I think people was trying to tear my situation down in that situation."