New Kendrick Lamar Music Is On The Way

Kendrick Lamar remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Whenever he releases new music, time stops, and everyone pays attention. This is exactly what happened on November 24th of 2024, when, out of nowhere, the artist came through and dropped GNX. It was a release that fans were not expecting, but they were very happy to receive it, regardless.

This album became a chart-topper and remains one of the best hip-hop albums of the 2020s. It is packed with hits and contains a new songwriting philosophy for Kendrick. Now, the artist is almost two years removed from the album, and besides a couple of features for his friends, we haven't heard from him.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Kendrick and his fiancée were spotted at Disneyland. This sparked a discussion on DJ Akademiks live stream, where he spoke about Lamar's current status in the rap game.

In the clip below, you can hear Akademiks let it slip that the artist actually has some new music on the horizon. Lamar has "got some sh*t cooking up."

DJ Akademiks Reveals The Latest On Kendrick Lamar

Akademiks then went on to say that, in the interim, the artist should look to "bless the game" by offering up some features. We rarely see Kendrick Lamar do this, and Ak believes it would make the fans, and the artists happy.

As for what Lamar has cooking up, presumably, it would be a new album. After all, the "Tiramisu" snippet from the GNX trailer has yet to be released. Fans want to hear that song, and a new album would provide Lamar with an opportunity to flesh out that track.