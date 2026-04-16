New Kendrick Lamar Music Is On The Way

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
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During a live stream on Wednesday night, DJ Akademiks made the claim that Kendrick Lamar is dropping very soon.

Kendrick Lamar remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Whenever he releases new music, time stops, and everyone pays attention. This is exactly what happened on November 24th of 2024, when, out of nowhere, the artist came through and dropped GNX. It was a release that fans were not expecting, but they were very happy to receive it, regardless.

This album became a chart-topper and remains one of the best hip-hop albums of the 2020s. It is packed with hits and contains a new songwriting philosophy for Kendrick. Now, the artist is almost two years removed from the album, and besides a couple of features for his friends, we haven't heard from him.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Kendrick and his fiancée were spotted at Disneyland. This sparked a discussion on DJ Akademiks live stream, where he spoke about Lamar's current status in the rap game.

In the clip below, you can hear Akademiks let it slip that the artist actually has some new music on the horizon. Lamar has "got some sh*t cooking up."

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DJ Akademiks Reveals The Latest On Kendrick Lamar

Akademiks then went on to say that, in the interim, the artist should look to "bless the game" by offering up some features. We rarely see Kendrick Lamar do this, and Ak believes it would make the fans, and the artists happy.

As for what Lamar has cooking up, presumably, it would be a new album. After all, the "Tiramisu" snippet from the GNX trailer has yet to be released. Fans want to hear that song, and a new album would provide Lamar with an opportunity to flesh out that track.

The timing of this news is interesting. There is a sense that Drake could be coming out with ICEMAN, very soon. Could Lamar be planning to stomp all over that release with an album of his own? Would Kendrick release a surprise project again? These are questions we would love to know the answer to. Whatever the case may be, we will always be excited about new Kendrick music.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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