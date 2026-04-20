What Is Kendrick Lamar Working On Right Now?

BY Zachary Horvath
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Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
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Kendrick Lamar had a busy 2025 and for most of 2026, he's laid low. But lately, there's been chatter around him having stuff coming.

Right now, Drake has the entire hip-hop world's attention after announcing the release date for ICEMAN moments ago. But there's one other rapper who can truly compete and take away most of those eyes and ears away. That would be nonother than his nemesis, Kendrick Lamar.

The current Boogeyman of rap has mostly been dormant this year outside of setting a new record for Grammy wins at the 2026 ceremony. But there's been some renewed chatter around the Compton icon and what his next move is going to be.

Believe it or not, that's partially because of DJ Akademiks, who's not one of his biggest fans, let's say. During a livestream last week, the commentator claimed that K. Dot has "got some sh*t cooking up." He also asked that the GNX creator "bless the game" with some features again.

We imagine the "sh*t" that Akademiks is referring to is some new music, either in the form of a single or even better, a new album. Speaking of that GNX era, Lamar did tease some tracks back then with one being the tentatively titled "Deets" / "Tiramisu" / "Bodies."

So maybe that could be something we hear in full at some point. Going a bit further with that, at the Grammys this year, Kendrick was seen wearing a boxing hand wrap. Folks theorized that this was a subtle way to hint at a future rollout.

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Kendrick Lamar Project With South Park Creators

For now, though, album chatter is all speculatory and nothing more. However, what's more concrete is a film that Lamar's been working on for a few years now. If you didn't know, the artist and the South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are making a comedy.

In usual Parker and Stone fashion the premise for the move is outrageous. The film has been reported to be about a young Black museum worker who grows tired of reenacting slavery for tourists.

However, as recently as this past December, that might not be the case anymore. Many reshoots and rewrites have taken place and it's why the film was delayed indefinitely. Previously, it was set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

From what sources are saying, Lamar also a had a big hand in the project going in a different direction late in the process.

On top of this though, there was also rumblings around this time that a world tour for the rapper was a real possibility. That could push this back even further. For now, it's in limbo. But at least it sounds like both sides are determined to get this done.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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