What Is Kendrick Lamar Working On Right Now?

Right now, Drake has the entire hip-hop world's attention after announcing the release date for ICEMAN moments ago. But there's one other rapper who can truly compete and take away most of those eyes and ears away. That would be nonother than his nemesis, Kendrick Lamar.

The current Boogeyman of rap has mostly been dormant this year outside of setting a new record for Grammy wins at the 2026 ceremony. But there's been some renewed chatter around the Compton icon and what his next move is going to be.

Believe it or not, that's partially because of DJ Akademiks, who's not one of his biggest fans, let's say. During a livestream last week, the commentator claimed that K. Dot has "got some sh*t cooking up." He also asked that the GNX creator "bless the game" with some features again.

We imagine the "sh*t" that Akademiks is referring to is some new music, either in the form of a single or even better, a new album. Speaking of that GNX era, Lamar did tease some tracks back then with one being the tentatively titled "Deets" / "Tiramisu" / "Bodies."

So maybe that could be something we hear in full at some point. Going a bit further with that, at the Grammys this year, Kendrick was seen wearing a boxing hand wrap. Folks theorized that this was a subtle way to hint at a future rollout.

Kendrick Lamar Project With South Park Creators

For now, though, album chatter is all speculatory and nothing more. However, what's more concrete is a film that Lamar's been working on for a few years now. If you didn't know, the artist and the South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are making a comedy.

In usual Parker and Stone fashion the premise for the move is outrageous. The film has been reported to be about a young Black museum worker who grows tired of reenacting slavery for tourists.

However, as recently as this past December, that might not be the case anymore. Many reshoots and rewrites have taken place and it's why the film was delayed indefinitely. Previously, it was set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

From what sources are saying, Lamar also a had a big hand in the project going in a different direction late in the process.