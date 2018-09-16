projects
- MusicJ. Cole Graces Aspiring Rapper With Listening Session Visit In NYC ProjectsThe North Carolina icon also spit some game with rising rapper Ty Trilly's entourage, giving them words of encouragement and validation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDreamDoll Plays Coy When Asked About G-Eazy: "We In Contact"DreamDoll eased her single with G-Eazy titled "Who You Loving?" and was asked if their music video on-screen chemistry was leading to something more.By Erika Marie
- NewsFat Joe & Dre Rep The "Projects"Rep where your fromBy Karlton Jahmal
- Music21 Savage Reveals: He's Sitting On 2 Albums Of Unreleased Music21 Savage is holding onto whatever privacy he can muster following his nightmarish encampment.By Devin Ch
- MusicQ-Tip Reveals Plans For Joint Albums With Danny Brown & Mary J. BligeQ-Tip is ready to embark on a carnival float for the ages, starring Danny Brown, Mary J. Blige, and maybe even Sir Elton John on a couple of ballads.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez Promises Musical Onslaught Starting In March: "Chixtape 5" & MoreTory Lanez isn't kicking up his feet anytime soon.By Devin Ch
- Society$100 Billion In Slavery Reparations Proposed By Dem. Presidential CandidateMarianne Williamson, also known as Oprah's spiritual counselor, calls for a "moral and spiritual awakening."By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMarlon Wayans Says He First "Felt Famous" When He Met Eddie Murphy"[...] Always a big brother, a friend and a The GOAT."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLa La Anthony Wins NAACP Award: From The "Marcy Projects" To The TopThe entertainer demonstrates the benefits of a true hustle.By Zaynab
- MusicA$AP Rocky & Kevin Gates To Headline 2019 BUKU Music + Art ProjectBUKU Music + Art Project's 2019 lineup is locked and loaded.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosBlac Youngsta Premieres Visuals For "Breathe"Watch Blac Youngsta's new music video here. By hnhh
- MusicVince Staples Reveals He Has 4 More Ready-For-Release Albums In The VaultVince is prepared. By hnhh
- MusicCardi B's Next Project Will Be A Collection Of "Bonus Tracks"Cardi B's looks to the past for her upcoming project.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAriana Grande Apologizes To Fans With "I Ain't Sh*t" Photo & Reveals Next Career MovesA documentary is in the works.By Zaynab
- MusicValee Teases Two New Projects Dropping By Year's EndValee has emerged from the hidey-hole for a welcome status update. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole Revealed As Executive Producer On Swizz Beatz' Upcoming AlbumSwizz Beatz opens up to DJ Prostyle, revels titles and concepts for his next three albums after "Poison."By Devin Ch