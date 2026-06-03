The APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Binary Blue" Is Coming Soon

The APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Binary Blue" has surfaced on foot, and it is turning heads across the sneaker community. Early on-foot photos give the best look yet at what APB and Jordan Brand have put together here. The colorway is rich, the details are sharp, and the execution looks strong from every angle. This one has serious collab energy from the jump.

A deep navy patent leather mudguard dominates the base and sets the tone immediately. The upper carries that same dark navy throughout, giving the shoe a premium, almost formal feel.

Rose gold piping traces the mudguard edge cleanly and adds just enough contrast to break up the blue. The icy blue translucent outsole underneath ties the whole build back to classic AJ11 DNA.

APB has been building credibility in the collab space steadily, and this release feels like a step up in terms of design sophistication. The color combination here is not one you see often on the AJ11 Low silhouette. Navy and rose gold is a pairing that feels elevated without trying too hard. Jordan Brand picked a strong partner for this one.

On foot, the "Binary Blue" looks even better than the early renders suggested. This is going to be a tough one to sleep on.

APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Binary Blue"

Image via @apbstore

The AJ11 Low is one of the more versatile silhouettes in the Jordan Brand catalog. It carries all the premium feel of the high version without the bulk, which makes it a natural fit for a dressed-up colorway like this one.

The navy patent leather is the defining element of the shoe, and it catches light in a way that makes the collab feel luxurious. Rose gold is a detail choice that could have easily gone wrong on a Jordan silhouette, but APB threaded the needle well.