The 10 Best Air Jordans for Drake’s "ICEMAN" Era, Ranked

Drake dropped ICEMAN on May 15th, 2026, and the whole project is built around a specific visual world. Ice blue, chrome, white, black, and diamond sparkle throughout. The CN Tower was literally illuminated to look frozen on the night of the release.

The album cover features a rhinestone glove that Drake reportedly paid $120,000 to acquire. Jordan Brand has been part of Drake's identity for over a decade. It goes back to the OVO collabs that started in 2014.

The Jordan catalog also happens to have some of the coldest colorways ever produced. These 10 pairs fit the ICEMAN aesthetic better than most things in the sneaker world right now.

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10. Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue"

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The "Military Blue" AJ4 originally released in 1989 and has been retroed several times since, most recently in 2024. The colorway uses an off-white leather base with grey suede panels and military blue hitting the eyelets, tongue tabs, and heel support wings.

It is a restrained shoe by AJ4 standards, which is part of why it works here. The ICEMAN aesthetic is not always about being the loudest thing in the room. A lot of the visual language Drake built around this album is about precision and control rather than excess.

The "Military Blue" AJ4 communicates the same thing. The blue is deep and specific and everything around it is kept deliberately clean.

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9. OVO x Air Jordan 12 "White"

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The OVO x Air Jordan 12 in white is one of the 2 collaborations Drake released through his OVO label. The shoe features premium tumbled white leather throughout, gold lace dubrae, and a stingray-textured toe box that adds a luxury material detail without changing the overall color story.

White and gold reads as iced-out in the same way that a chain or a watch does, and that connection to jewelry culture is directly relevant to what ICEMAN is about. Drake commissioned a custom diamond ICEMAN chain from Eric the Jeweler for this album era.

The OVO AJ12 operates in a similar register as a wearable object that signals wealth without being loud about it.

8. OVO x Air Jordan 10 "White"

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The OVO x Air Jordan 10 in white is probably the less talked-about of Drake's two major Jordan collabs. The upper uses the same white tumbled leather as the OVO AJ12 with stingray overlays at the midfoot and gold OVO branding throughout.

The outsole is translucent with gold fleck detail embedded inside, which is a subtle but effective touch. The AJ10 silhouette itself is lower profile than the 12, and that difference in height actually makes the shoe feel more wearable in a day-to-day context.

As an ICEMAN fit, it works because of the overall whiteness of the shoe and the way the translucent outsole catches light.

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7. Air Jordan 5 "UNC"

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The "UNC" Air Jordan 5 commits fully to one color and does not apologize for it. University blue covers the entire upper from toe to collar. The midsole is black, and the outsole carries icy blue speckle detail underneath the shark teeth that run along the side.

The 3M reflective tongue tab adds a metallic element that keeps the shoe from reading as one-note. University blue specifically is the shade that comes up most often when people describe the ICEMAN visual palette.

It is a cold, medium-depth blue that sits between pale ice and royal, and it shows up throughout the album artwork, merchandise, and promotional visuals Drake released around the project.

6. Air Jordan 1 "Royal"

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The "Royal" AJ1 is one of the original colorways from 1985 and one of the few from that era that has been consistently treated with the same reverence as the Chicago and Bred.

The upper uses black leather as the base with royal blue leather on the overlays, Swoosh, and outsole. It is a stark combination that does not rely on any translucent detail or frosted finish to feel cold.

The blue on this shoe is deeper and richer than the ice blues higher on this list, but it still belongs in the ICEMAN conversation. Drake's visual palette for this album includes darker blues alongside the lighter glacier tones, and the "Royal" AJ1 represents that end of the spectrum well.

5. Air Jordan 3 "True Blue"

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The "True Blue" AJ3 does not get discussed as an ice colorway as often as the AJ11 family does, but it earns its place on this list. White tumbled leather covers most of the upper with true blue hitting the elephant print panels, heel tab, and collar lining.

A fire red Nike Air logo on the heel adds contrast without pulling the shoe away from its cold base. The AJ3 silhouette is one of the most important in Jordan history, and the "True Blue" colorway is one of its better executions.

For the ICEMAN look it works because the blue is cold and deliberate and the white leather base keeps the overall palette clean and controlled.

4. Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee"

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The "Jubilee" AJ11 released in December 2020 to mark the 25th anniversary of the silhouette. The upper uses metallic silver nylon mesh rather than the standard white, which gives the shoe a chrome-like quality that most AJ11 colorways do not have.

Black patent leather covers the mudguard, and an icy translucent outsole runs underneath. The overall effect is a shoe that reads as genuinely luxurious rather than just clean. The ICEMAN album cover is built around a rhinestone glove and a diamond chain with working icebox doors.

The "Jubilee" AJ11 fits that world because the metallic nylon upper reflects light the same way those objects do. It is the most visually ambitious AJ11 colorway ever produced, and it belongs near the top of this list.

3. Air Jordan 11 "Concord"

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The "Concord" is the most recognizable AJ11 colorway ever and one of the most significant sneakers in Jordan Brand history. White mesh upper, black leather mudguard, and a translucent icy blue outsole that became the defining look for cold sneakers.

The "Concord" has been retroed multiple times because the demand for it simply does not go away. The black and white contrast of this shoe with the icy sole underneath mirrors the ICEMAN album cover more directly than most shoes on this list. The cover is a rhinestone glove on a black background and the Concord operates on the same visual logic of stark contrast with a cold finish.

2. Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey"

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The "Cool Grey" AJ11 has been a holiday release staple for years and the reason is simple. It is one of the coldest colorways Jordan Brand has ever produced across any silhouette.

Medium grey upper, white patent leather mudguard, silver Jumpman logo, and a translucent icy outsole underneath. Every element of the shoe points toward the same temperature.

The "Cool Grey" does not have the cultural weight of the "Concord" or the visual drama of the "Legend Blue," but it might be the most purely cold shoe on this entire list. The ICEMAN album is built around a frozen world, and the "Cool Grey" AJ11 looks like it belongs in that world more naturally than almost anything else here.

1. Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue"

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The "Legend Blue" originally released in 1996 under the name "Columbia." Then it was retroed in 2014 under the "Legend Blue" name before returning again in December 2024. White upper, blue Jumpman logo, and an ice blue outsole that is as close as it gets to looking frozen.

The overall palette is white and ice blue with no competing colors anywhere on the shoe. That is exactly what the ICEMAN visual world looks like.