ICY
- MusicZaytoven On Why He Rejected Jeezy's Offer For “Icy” & His Loyalty To Gucci ManeZaytoven discussed his loyalty to Gucci Mane in a new interview with DJ Vlad.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey & Saweetie Bond Over Self-Love & Talk Female EmpowermentSaweetie's uplifts women with inspirational ICY Commandment, "Thou Shall Love Herself."By Kyesha Jennings
- SportsPost Malone Honors His Cowboys Fandom With Insane $250K ChainPosty staying icy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSaweetie Cuddles Up To Quavo In Light Of Her Pretty Little Thing CollectionThat's her type. By Chantilly Post
- NewsSaweetie Calls On City Girls & Jhené Aiko For "My Type (Remix)"The ladies put their spin on the hit single.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosLogic & Gucci Mane Choose Between Dripping Or Drowning In "Icy" VisualLogic comes through with a braggadocious music videoBy Alexander Cole
- Music VideosSaweetie Returns To The Bay Area For "My Type" VisualIt's a street party.By Erika Marie
- MusicKodak Black Shows Off His Icy AF Pacifier Chain From Behind BarsWah-wah-wah, b*tch he's the baby.By hnhh
- MusicGucci Mane Gifts Keyshia Ka'Oir A Massive, Icy "2 Year Anniversary" ChainDiamonds really are a girl's best friend.By hnhh
- RelationshipsQuavo Gifts Saweetie With Some Serious BlingThe pair love showing off the expensive presents they buy one another.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosSaweetie & Quavo Find Love In The Club In "Emotional" VideoQuavo achieves pop star final form on Saweetie's glistening "Emotional." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsQuavo Joins His Saweetie For An "Emotional" Plea BargainQuavo grabs both guest spots on Saweetie's soon-to-be-released EP.By Devin Ch
- NewsQuavo Gushes Over Saweetie On "Tip Toes"Saweetie links up with Quavo for a new track off of her upcoming project.By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd Gifted Massive Chain By Quality Control CEO "P"Trippie's new Christmas gift is pretty icy.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosAsian Doll Sets The Bar In Her "Rock Out" VideoAsian Doll drops "Rock Out" music video.By Milca P.
- Music VideosSaweetie Comes Through With Official Video For "B.A.N."Get into your bag with Saweetie's "B.A.N."By Milca P.
- Music2 Chainz Keeps His Family Icy With Matching Rolex Watches2 Chainz dishes out some solid family advice.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicDJ Khaled Bought His Son Asahd A Diamond RolexAsahd Khaled is the iciest baby in the game. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCardi B Is Seriously Drippin’ In Her Icy New Chain"Came through drippin, (drip dip)."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosSaweetie Follows Up "High Maintenance" EP With "B.A.N." VideoSaweetie continues the rollout.By Milca P.