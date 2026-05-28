The 10 Most Iconic Sneaker Moments In New York Knicks History

The New York Knicks have one of the richest sneaker histories in professional basketball. That is not an accident. Playing at Madison Square Garden, in the media capital of the world, means every moment gets amplified.

From Walt Frazier becoming the first modern NBA player with a signature shoe in 1973 to Jalen Brunson leading the Knicks to the NBA Finals in 2026, this franchise has been at the center of sneaker culture for over 50+ years.

10. Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks To NBA Finals In Nike Kobe 6 Protros

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game four of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Knicks are going to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Jalen Brunson made it happen, and he did it wearing Nike Kobe 6 Protros throughout the 2026 playoff run.

Brunson has been one of the most visible Kobe 6 wearers in the league for the past two seasons. The shoe fits his game and his market. Playing at Madison Square Garden regularly, he turned the Kobe 6 into a New York story.

The teal colorway visible in the clinching game against Cleveland is a sharp contrast to the Knicks uniforms. This is the newest chapter in Knicks sneaker history, and it is still being written.

9. Carmelo Anthony's Knicks Debut In Air Jordan Melo M7 Advance

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The Carmelo Anthony trade to New York was one of the most anticipated moves in Knicks history. When he finally arrived in February 2011, the city was ready.

Melo stepped onto the MSG floor wearing the Melo M7 Advance in a Knicks home colorway. White leather upper, royal blue heel and midsole, orange laces, and outsole pods.

The Jumpman logo on the midfoot in orange tied everything together cleanly. For Knicks fans, seeing a Jordan Brand signature athlete in team colors on that court meant something.

The shoe was already in his rotation before the trade. Wearing it in New York just made the whole thing feel official.

8. Patrick Ewing's Game-Winner Over The Bulls In Adidas Attitude Hi

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Christmas Day 1986 at Madison Square Garden. Patrick Ewing hit a buzzer-beater over a young Michael Jordan to give the Knicks the win. He did it wearing the Adidas Attitude Hi in full Knicks colors.

White leather upper with royal blue three stripes and a large orange heel panel that made the shoe immediately recognizable from the stands. The oversized padded collar was a signature detail of the era.

The Attitude Hi was part of the broader Adidas basketball push at a time when the brand was still competing directly with Nike on the court. Ewing in this shoe, in this building, beating Jordan on Christmas, is one of the cleanest snapshots of what Knicks basketball looked like in the late 1980s.

7. Reggie Miller Beats The Knicks In Nike Air Prevail

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June 1st, 1994. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Reggie Miller scored 8 points in 9 seconds to steal the game from New York at MSG. He then turned to Spike Lee courtside and made the choke sign directly at him.

Miller wore the Nike Air Prevail throughout that series. Black suede base with a white leather midfoot panel and an oversized black Swoosh cutting across the upper. It is a sharp early 90s performance shoe that most people forgot existed until this game made it infamous.

The shoe never got a retro. For Knicks fans, this game is still painful thirty years later, and the Nike Air Prevail is permanently attached to that pain.

6. Michael Jordan Drops 42 At MSG In The Air Jordan 1 "Chicago"

March 8, 1998. Michael Jordan played his final game at Madison Square Garden as a member of the Chicago Bulls. He dropped 42 points. He wore the Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" that night, the same red, black, and white colorway that started everything back in 1985.

According to reports, the shoes were cutting into his feet and drawing blood by the end of the game. Jordan refused to take them off because he felt like he was in rhythm. That detail alone says everything about him.

Wearing the shoe that launched his legacy, in the building that defined his rivalry with New York, for the last time as a Bull. Overall, it doesn't get more poetic than that.

5. Jordan Brand Creates The Spizike For Spike Lee

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In 2006, Jordan Brand did something it had never done before. They gave a non-athlete their own signature shoe. The Jordan Spizike was built specifically to honor Spike Lee and his decades-long relationship with Michael Jordan and the brand.

The silhouette pulls design elements from the AJ3, AJ4, AJ5, AJ6, and AJ20, each one tied to a shoe Spike wore in commercials or courtside at MSG. The name combines Spike and Mike.

Jordan Brand made two Knicks-exclusive colorways for Lee personally, including this deep royal blue suede version with elephant print panels and orange lace lock detail. Spike still wears Spizikes courtside today. The shoe started as a tribute and became a permanent piece of New York sneaker identity.

4. Patrick Ewing Launches Ewing Athletics

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 26: View of The Packer Shoes x Ewing Athletics Aloysius 33 High Fame & War Pack seen during the The Packer Shoes x Ewing Athletics Aloysius 33 High Fame & War Pack Launch Event at SOB's on March 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

Adidas cut Patrick Ewing's pay during an injury stretch, telling him he was not the player they thought he would be. Ewing told them to buy him out, and then he started his own sneaker brand.

Ewing Athletics launched in 1989, making him the first NBA player to found his own footwear company. The 33 Hi became the brand's signature shoe, named after his jersey number. The line earned $100 million in its first year.

Ewing did all of this while playing for the Knicks in New York, the biggest market in basketball. The image here shows the Ewing Athletics lineup from a 2015 revival event, featuring the Aloysius 33 High in multiple colorways.

3. Spike Lee Changes Sneaker Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Spike Lee appears onstage at the 51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute Celebrating Eddie Murphy at Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In the late 1980s, Spike Lee created a character named Mars Blackmon for his film She's Gotta Have It. Nike put that character in a series of Air Jordan commercials alongside Michael Jordan.

The ads ran from 1988 through the early 1990s and changed how sneakers were sold forever. Mars Blackmon was obsessed with Jordan's shoes. The line "It's gotta be the shoes" became one of the most quoted phrases in advertising history.

Spike brought New York attitude and film culture into sneaker marketing at a time when nobody had done that before. Every celebrity sneaker campaign that exists today traces a direct line back to those commercials.

2. Michael Jordan Drops 55 At MSG In The Air Jordan 10

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On March 28th, 1995, Michael Jordan was five games into his comeback from retirement. He came to Madison Square Garden and scored 55 points against the Knicks, wearing the Air Jordan 10.

The specific pair pictured here features the number 45 on the midfoot panel, the number Jordan wore during his return before switching back to 23. White leather base with black tumbled leather overlays and red hits on the outsole and number embroidery.

The AJ10 was already a clean shoe. Jordan wearing it for 55 points at the most famous arena in basketball made it a landmark. The "Double Nickel" game is one of the most referenced moments in his comeback story and this shoe was on his feet for all of it.

1. Walt Frazier Gets The First NBA Signature Shoe

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Before Michael Jordan. Before LeBron James. Before any of it, Walt Frazier was the first modern NBA player to have his own signature sneaker. Puma approached him in 1973 and offered him $5,000 and all the shoes he wanted.

Frazier worked directly with Puma's designers to build a lighter, more flexible shoe than anything on the market. The result was the Puma Clyde, a low-profile suede sneaker named after his nickname.

Until then, the only basketball shoe bearing a player's name was the Converse Chuck Taylor from 1917. Frazier wore a different colorway for every single game. He won the 1973 NBA championship in them. Every NBA signature shoe that has ever existed starts here, in New York.