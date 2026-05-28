Yesterday, an old clip from the Joe Budden Podcast went viral in which Budden said his white woman's name was "Janice." This subsequently led to speculation that Drake's number one hit, "Janice STFU," is a Budden diss track in disguise.

Drake is known for paying attention to everything. He has no qualms about going after his enemies, Budden among them. With this context, it wasn't a stretch to believe that the song was aimed at Budden. After all, the two haven't liked each other very much over the past few years.

Last night, DJ Akademiks went on stream where he offered his take on the ordeal. As you will see in the clip below, he attempts to dispel the notion that "Janice STFU" is about Joe Budden. Instead, he is adamant that the song is more about people like Kendrick Lamar, and perhaps even Jay-Z.

DJ Akademiks Delivers The Truth

As Akademiks points out, the bars about white guilt and a white audience are clearly aimed at Kendrick. Meanwhile, some of the other bars in the song are about the music industry at large. As for "Janice," Akademiks simply believes that this is a woman Drake has been dealing with.

Drake has kept his relationships quiet over the past few years, and Ak suggests this could all just be one big mystery. Having said that, there is no doubt that the Budden revelation is a huge coincidence that fans couldn't help but overanalyze.