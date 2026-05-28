DJ Akademiks Reveals Whether Or Not Drake's "Janice STFU" Is Really A Joe Budden Diss Track

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Preseason-Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors
Oct 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Drake holds a camera before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
A viral video had some feeling as though Drake's "Janice STFU" was a Joe Budden diss track, and now, DJ Akademiks has the truth.

Yesterday, an old clip from the Joe Budden Podcast went viral in which Budden said his white woman's name was "Janice." This subsequently led to speculation that Drake's number one hit, "Janice STFU," is a Budden diss track in disguise.

Drake is known for paying attention to everything. He has no qualms about going after his enemies, Budden among them. With this context, it wasn't a stretch to believe that the song was aimed at Budden. After all, the two haven't liked each other very much over the past few years.

Last night, DJ Akademiks went on stream where he offered his take on the ordeal. As you will see in the clip below, he attempts to dispel the notion that "Janice STFU" is about Joe Budden. Instead, he is adamant that the song is more about people like Kendrick Lamar, and perhaps even Jay-Z.

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DJ Akademiks Delivers The Truth

As Akademiks points out, the bars about white guilt and a white audience are clearly aimed at Kendrick. Meanwhile, some of the other bars in the song are about the music industry at large. As for "Janice," Akademiks simply believes that this is a woman Drake has been dealing with.

Drake has kept his relationships quiet over the past few years, and Ak suggests this could all just be one big mystery. Having said that, there is no doubt that the Budden revelation is a huge coincidence that fans couldn't help but overanalyze.

Regardless of whether or not this is really a diss, it is all but guaranteed that Joe addresses it on his podcast this week. Whether or not he hides it behind a Patreon paywall remains to be seen.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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