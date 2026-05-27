Drake's "Janice STFU" Might Be A Subtle Joe Budden Diss Track, And We Have The Proof

Drake's ICEMAN has been dominating the charts in a way that proves fans are rocking with the album. In fact, it is clear that HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR are also making a big splash right about now.

On the Billboard Hot 100, Drake was able to log 42 tracks. Furthermore, he was able to secure a number one hit with "Janice STFU." This is easily the biggest song on ICEMAN, which some fans proclaim to be the song of the summer so far.

Recently, an old clip from The Joe Budden Podcast went viral, and now, fans seem to believe "Janice STFU" is actually a diss track aimed at Joe Budden. Why? Well, in the clip below, Budden claims that his "given white woman name is Janice." Later in the clip, he tells his co-hosts to "shut the f*ck up."

Joe Budden's "White Woman Name"

Quite frankly, this is way too big a coincidence to ignore. By now, everyone should know that Drake sees everything. He is also willing to turn anything into a diss. The artist loves himself some riddles, and oftentimes, that shines through in the music.

Whether or not Drake actually meant this to be a diss towards Budden is something that has not been confirmed. However, there is no doubt that the theories are going to be buzzing in the aftermath of this clip going viral.

Drake and Joe Budden have had an adversarial relationship for quite some time now. Drizzy even took shots at Budden directly on "Make Them Remember." Needless to say, there is a precedent for Drake to take some big-time shots.