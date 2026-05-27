Drake's "Janice STFU" Might Be A Subtle Joe Budden Diss Track, And We Have The Proof

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake just got a number one hit with "Janice STFU," and there is evidence to suggest it is a Joe Budden diss track.

Drake's ICEMAN has been dominating the charts in a way that proves fans are rocking with the album. In fact, it is clear that HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR are also making a big splash right about now.

On the Billboard Hot 100, Drake was able to log 42 tracks. Furthermore, he was able to secure a number one hit with "Janice STFU." This is easily the biggest song on ICEMAN, which some fans proclaim to be the song of the summer so far.

Recently, an old clip from The Joe Budden Podcast went viral, and now, fans seem to believe "Janice STFU" is actually a diss track aimed at Joe Budden. Why? Well, in the clip below, Budden claims that his "given white woman name is Janice." Later in the clip, he tells his co-hosts to "shut the f*ck up."

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Joe Budden's "White Woman Name"

Quite frankly, this is way too big a coincidence to ignore. By now, everyone should know that Drake sees everything. He is also willing to turn anything into a diss. The artist loves himself some riddles, and oftentimes, that shines through in the music.

Whether or not Drake actually meant this to be a diss towards Budden is something that has not been confirmed. However, there is no doubt that the theories are going to be buzzing in the aftermath of this clip going viral.

Drake and Joe Budden have had an adversarial relationship for quite some time now. Drizzy even took shots at Budden directly on "Make Them Remember." Needless to say, there is a precedent for Drake to take some big-time shots.

Only time will tell whether or not Budden comments on this old video. If he does, we're sure he'll take a humorous approach to his response.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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